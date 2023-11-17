Retro cameras, fresh tech! Nikon Zf and Z fc get new firmware and a big battery

By James Artaius
published

Nikon refreshes its retro cameras, the Zf and Z fc, with fresh firmware – along with a new, high-capacity battery

A Nikon Zf camera face-to-face with a Nikon Z fc camera
(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has launched firmware updates for its two retro cameras, the Zf and Z fc – the latter of which adds support for a newly revealed high-capacity battery. 

The Nikon Zf – the full-frame big brother of the pair – receives its first ever firmware update, though it's quite a lean one, adding one new feature and a lone bug fix.

While the firmware for the Nikon Z fc – the smaller APS-C half of the throwback tag team – receives an even leaner update, it's arguably more significant, adding support for the new EN-EL25a battery that Nikon stealth launched on its Japanese website. 

Here's an overview of all the new stuff:

Nikon Zf

In firmware version 1.10, the Nikon ZF receives the following updates (from Nikon's official firmware notes):

• Added slow-motion video recording

• Fixed an issue, which the viewfinder live view display may not show correctly under some conditions

To download the new firmware and for instructions on how to update your camera, visit Nikon's Download Center here.

Nikon Z fc

In firmware version 1.41, the Nikon Z fc receives the following update (from Nikon's official firmware notes):

• Added support for EN-EL25a rechargeable Li-ion batteries

To download the new firmware and for instructions on how to update your camera, visit Nikon's Download Center here.

Li-ion rechargeable battery EN-EL25a

(Image credit: Nikon)

According to the Nikon Japan website, the EN-EL25a "is a rechargeable battery pack that can be used for a long time with one full charge. It can be charged and used repeatedly with a dedicated battery charger."

The new battery is compatible with the Nikon Z fc, Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z30, and is supported by the MH-32 charger.

