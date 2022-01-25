Redmi Note 11S launching in India on 9 February: Quad rear cameras confirmed

Redmi India has confirmed, via a teaser on Twitter, that the Redmi Note 11S will launch on February 9. Xiaomi sub-brand, Redmi, has also teased that the new smartphone will have quad rear cameras and used the tagline “Join us as we gear up to #setthebar”.

. 𝙎𝙚𝙩It's time to -R̵a̵i̵s̵e̵ ^ 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙖𝙧!We're bringing the all-new #𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲𝟭𝟭𝗦 on 09.02.2022.Join us as we gear up to #SetTheBar.♥️ and 🔁 this tweet and help us share the word.Get 𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲-fied: https://t.co/c7MZGkvOJf pic.twitter.com/AiO4nKFOQYJanuary 24, 2022 See more

The official teaser shows the back of the Redmi Note 11S, which reveals its quad rear camera setup, that appears to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Interestingly, the new smartphone shows no 5G branding on its back, so we are unsure whether Redmi have decided to buck the trend for budget phones that come complete with 5G connectivity and stick with 4G instead.

Redmi Note 11S features

Redmi hasn’t confirmed the Note 11S’s specifications, but the phone has been subject to the rumor mill for some time now. Past rumors suggest the camera set-up will consist of the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, along with an 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2MP Omnivision OV2A macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It’s also tipped to come with an AMOLED display.

After Xiaomi started teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 11S in India earlier this month some alleged renders appeared. If these are to be believed, we can see that the phone may come with a centrally aligned hole-punch camera at the front.

Alleged renders of the Redmi Note 11S were shared by Xiaomiui.net (Image credit: Xiaomiui.net)

The new camera phone, which recently appeared on certification listings including Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is said to come in three configurations available: 6GB RAM/64GB storage, model alongside a 6GB RAM /128GB storage and an 8GB/128GB storage version.

Xiaomi is set to host the Redmi Note 11 series global launch on 26 January, where we expect to see the new variants of the Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Note 11 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. It’s expected that these phones will vary from the Redmi Note 11 series launched in China last year.







