Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 to launch globally on 26 January and you’re invited!

Xiaomi took to Twitter to announce the good news that the Redmi Note 11 Series is set to launch globally on 26 January, claiming the new phone is “ready to #RiseToTheChallenge!” The news comes after the Chinese company initially launched the budget smartphone for its home market on 11 on 28 October, when it was hoped a worldwide release would follow.

Redmi Note 11 Specs

Coming with a 6.6-inch LCD screen featuring 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the Redmi Note 11 has quite low LCD tech and refresh rate, compared to other phones on the market – but let’s remember this is a budget buy.

The Redmi Note 11 has two cameras on the back, a 50MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultra-wide and an16MP front-facing punch-hole camera for selfies. Battery wise it packs a whopping 5,000mAh power pack, which charges at 33W – a little slow compared to the best budget camera phones.

Looking virtually the same as the two Pro models, the Redmi Note 11 features nice, curved edges. It’s IP53 rated against dust and moisture and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes in black, blue and green. Nothing is known on price at the moment, but we would expect it to be £250 or less, going by pricing for its predecessor.

Two phone launch

The teaser shows two phones, so it’ll be interesting to see which phone launches along with the Redmi Note 11. In China, Xiaomi launched three Redmi 11 models: the Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. The main difference between the pro models is the Pro+ has 120W charging rather 67W, but on the flipside the Pro has a bigger battery.

Watch the launch live

The launch will be live steamed at 7am (EST) / 12 midday (GMT) on 26 January, on the Xiaomi website and official Twitter and Facebook pages, meaning everyone can enjoy it as it unfolds – there’s even a reminder function, via the website.





