£600 off my favorite Canon lens? I wish MINE was that cheap!

My favorite lens for the Canon EOS R system is the amazing RF 85mm f/1.2L – and when I bought mine, it was about £3,000.

But thanks to this double cashback offer you can save an incredible £600, making the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L just £2,399.99 when you buy from Wex with a Canon EO?S body.

Even though Amazon Prime Day is taking place next month, trust me – you won't find anything like this deal on Amazon!

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L | was £3,069.99 | now £2,399.99

SAVE £300 (+ £300 cashback at Canon if you buy with a camera)

My favorite fast glass! Combine the 85mm focal length with the f/1.2 aperture and you can absolutely obliterate backgrounds into a bokehlicious blur – all while retaining razor-sharp detail on your subjects. An EPIC lens. 💰 £600 saving

✅ Pro portrait lens

❌ Huge hunk of glass!

❌ To get the best discount you need to buy with a camera



I love fast glass, but speed isn't enough; I've bought enough Chinese f/0.95 lenses to know that a fast aperture only gets you so far if the image quality isn't there. Or the autofocus, for that matter.

The Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L IS USM (review) is one of the few lenses I will never, ever sell. Between its ridiculous speed and the classic focal length for portraiture, it creates the kind of subject separation and background blur that other lenses can only dream of.

And powered by the incredible autofocus of Canon's R system cameras, it never misses a beat – even when working with flash, when I'm pre-focusing in low light before the flashguns fire.

It's a huge, hefty, hulking lens, so you're going to need a big camera (and big hands) to work with it properly, and it lacks image stabilization, so you'll ideally need a camera with IBIS. But one look at the results and the quality makes everything worthwhile.

This lens was worth every penny when I paid three grand for it. And at this price, it's an even better bargain!

