£600 off my favorite Canon lens? I wish MINE was that cheap!

By
published

I paid full price for this lens, but you can save £600! The epic Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 is remarkably more affordable right now

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L USM lens against a white background, with the text "Great price"

My favorite lens for the Canon EOS R system is the amazing RF 85mm f/1.2L – and when I bought mine, it was about £3,000. 

But thanks to this double cashback offer you can save an incredible £600, making the Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L just £2,399.99 when you buy from Wex with a Canon EO?S body.

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L | was £3,069.99 | now £2,399.99 SAVE £300 (+ £300 cashback at Canon if you buy with a camera)

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L | was £3,069.99 | now £2,399.99
SAVE £300 (+ £300 cashback at Canon if you buy with a camera)
My favorite fast glass! Combine the 85mm focal length with the f/1.2 aperture and you can absolutely obliterate backgrounds into a bokehlicious blur – all while retaining razor-sharp detail on your subjects. An EPIC lens.

💰 £600 saving
✅ Pro portrait lens
❌ Huge hunk of glass!
To get the best discount you need to buy with a camera

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles