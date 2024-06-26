£600 off my favorite Canon lens? I wish MINE was that cheap!

Even though Amazon Prime Day is taking place next month, trust me – you won't find anything like this deal on Amazon!
Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L | was £3,069.99 | now £2,399.99
SAVE £300 (+ £300 cashback at Canon if you buy with a camera)
My favorite fast glass! Combine the 85mm focal length with the f/1.2 aperture and you can absolutely obliterate backgrounds into a bokehlicious blur – all while retaining razor-sharp detail on your subjects. An EPIC lens.
💰 £600 saving ✅ Pro portrait lens
❌ Huge hunk of glass! ❌ To get the best discount you need to buy with a camera
I love fast glass, but speed isn't enough; I've bought enough Chinese f/0.95 lenses to know that a fast aperture only gets you so far if the image quality isn't there. Or the autofocus, for that matter.
The Canon RF 85mm f/1.2L IS USM (review) is one of the few lenses I will never, ever sell. Between its ridiculous speed and the classic focal length for portraiture, it creates the kind of subject separation and background blur that other lenses can only dream of.
And powered by the incredible autofocus of Canon's R system cameras, it never misses a beat – even when working with flash, when I'm pre-focusing in low light before the flashguns fire.
It's a huge, hefty, hulking lens, so you're going to need a big camera (and big hands) to work with it properly, and it lacks image stabilization, so you'll ideally need a camera with IBIS. But one look at the results and the quality makes everything worthwhile.
This lens was worth every penny when I paid three grand for it. And at this price, it's an even better bargain!
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.