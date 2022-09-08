Panasonic announces LUMIX S 18mm F/1.8 ultra-wide-angle

Panasonic has announced the latest edition to its LUMIX S range of lenses, welcoming the LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 (S-S18) ultra-wide-angle lens designed for its full-frame range of L-mount mirrorless cameras. The lens will be available from October 2022 priced at around $1,000 / £800 / AU$1,486.

The latest of five currently in the set of high-speed, affordable F1.8 lenses from Panasonic, this new LUMIX S 18mm prime boasts high optical performance, with the benefit of having a large aperture housed within a sleek and compact design.

These are the best L-mount lenses (opens in new tab).

This bright f/1.8 maximum aperture prime powerhouse offers a 100° angle of view, with shallow depth of field, and nine-blade circular aperture control to create a soft, creamy bokeh effect – perfect for landscape, astro, and architectural photography.

The LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 lens has a minimum focusing distance of about 7.09″ and can also be used on APS-C models, where it provides a 27mm equivalent focal length. Its shortest distance setting of 0.18m can extend its application possibilities when shooting at closer ranges.

Other lenses available in Panasonic's full-frame LUMIX S series include the 85mm lens (S-S85), the 50mm lens (S-S50), the 35mm lens (S-S35), the 24mm lens (S-S24), and the new 18mm lens!

These lenses are all uniform in size and the positioning of controls on the barrel. The same 67mm filters can also be used on each of these lenses and owning the full set will almost guarantee a lens for any subject and situation.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

(opens in new tab)

Weighing only 340 g, the LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 lens is amazingly mobile and travel-friendly and is especially portable when paired with the Panasonic Lumix S5 (opens in new tab), currently the company's smallest full-frame camera model.

The lens is said to work smoothly and silently with the camera's fast AF system, reading the sensor at around 240 frames per second. When shooting video, a mechanism in the lens suppresses "focus breathing", and with micro-step iris control offering smooth exposure changes, this allows for high-quality video recording.

Pre-order (opens in new tab) the Panasonic LUMIX S 18mm F1.8 lens from B&H.

You may also be interested in checking out our guides to the best Panasonic cameras (opens in new tab), as well as the best wide-angle lenses (opens in new tab), and consider, should I buy a Panasonic GH5 (opens in new tab)?