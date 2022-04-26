Oppo announces the Oppo K10 5G and the K10 Pro

Oppo has announced the flagship K10 Pro and Oppo K10 5G smartphones for the Chinese market. Both will sit above the vanilla K10 released last month. It’s yet to be announced if the new phones will launch worldwide, but we hope they do.

Oppo K10 Pro

Oppo K10 Pro (Image credit: Oppo)

Powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip, the Oppo K10 Pro features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass 5, which boasts a 120Hz refresh rate – Oppo says it regularly reaches 800 nits and up to 1,300 nits peak brightness.

The camera set-up comprises of 50MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS, alongside an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide unit and a 2MP macro. Up front, there’s a 16MP f/2.4 selfie shooter.

The new phone is quite clearly aimed squarely at gamers as it features a flagship-grade X-axis haptic engine, offering tactile mock mechanical feedback when typing on the keyboard. The Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers should also please gamers.

Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and there’s 80W SuperVOOC charging, which sees the phone go from flat to full in just 31 minutes. The Oppo K10 Pro is available in either 8GB (128GB or 256GB internal storage) or 12GB RAM (256GB storage).

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo K10 5G (Image credit: Oppo)

More affordable than the Oppo K10 Pro, but above the vanilla K10 introduced into the range last month, is the Oppo K10 5G. The K10 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Max chip rather than the Snapdragon 888 SoC seen in the Oppo K10 Pro.

Featuring a 6.59inch display, its not much smaller than that on the Oppo K10 Pro- but it’s an LCD rather than OLED. Protected by Panda Glass, rather than Gorilla Glass, it still features a 120Hz refresh rate with maximum brightness of 600 nits.

The camera setup on the Oppo K10 5G is a little better than that seen on the more expensive K10 Pro. It consists of a 64MP f/1.8 main camera, the same 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera and 2MP macro lens on the back. Up front there’s also a 16MP selfie camera but with a wider aperture of f/2.1.

The Oppo K10 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has the same memory options as the K10 Pro, the same Dolby Atmos-tuned stereo speakers and the same X-axis haptic motor tuned by Razer.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Price and availability

Oppo are yet to announce if the K10 5G and K10 Pro will be available outside of China, where they are available for CNY 1,999 ($310 / £243) and CNY 2,499 ($385 / £302) respectively.

