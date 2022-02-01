OnePlus Nord 2T: probable price and launch date leaked!

Last week rumors began to circulate online, courtesy of @OnLeaks, that OnePlus was working on the first T series smartphone of the Nord lineup, called the Nord 2T. That leak now looks even more likely to be correct (@OnLeaks is consistently reliable leaker) as 91mobiles in collaboration with trusted tipster; Yogesh Brar has published the OnePlus Nord 2T India launch timeline and learned that the Nord 2T will be replacing the Nord 2 in OnePlus’s line-up.

According to source, Yogesh Brar, we can expect OnePlus to launch the Nord 2T in India in April/May this year. As this is an India specific leak, we aren’t told if other regions worldwide will share this timeline or have to wait in line for the release.

Brar tips that the new mid-range smartphone will cost between Rs 30,000-40,000 price bracket, which is around £300-£400 / $400-$535.

As part of this leak, Brar also divulges information on the pricing for the budget OnePlus Nord CE 2, which he tips will retail between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, which is around £250-£300 / $335-$400.

OnePlus Nord 2T: Leaked specs

The 91mobiles / Yogesh Brar was solely concentrated on timeline and pricing but @OnLeaks, in collaboration with Digit, has tipped the Nord 2T’s specs, which gives us something to go on.

To celebrate my 45th Birthday, I wanted to share a little something with you today...😏 #FutureSquad Here comes the #OnePlusNord2T specs sheet!On behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/Ld5TbkdGfI pic.twitter.com/M32fFH35MXJanuary 26, 2022 See more

@OnLeaks, AKA Steve McFly, has tipped that the camera phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip and come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Other tipped specifications are a 6.43-inch 1080 x 2400 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, OxygenOS 12 operating system – based on Android 12, a 4,500mAh battery and 80W charging.

Camera-wise, @OnLeaks has suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2T might feature a triple-lens rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome camera. Up front, it’s tipped to boast a 32MP selfie camera.







