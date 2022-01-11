OnePlus 10 Pro 5G co-developed with Hasselblad is now officially launched

Almost all of the final details and specifications have now been unveiled for the anticipated flagship smartphone, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

The new smartphone’s design had already been revealed at the CES 2022 tech show last week, with speculations being considered around the device's screen size, software, release date and availability.

Finally, we have (almost) all of the answers with the OnePlus 10 Pro now officially launched, as showcased in a Chinese language 90-minute presentation held by the company earlier today. The handset now has an official webpage detailing some of the key features and various design elements of this anticipated smartphone, co-developed in partnership with Hasselblad.

OnePlus 10 Pro camera

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Arguably the spotlight feature of the device, the OnePlus 10 Pro features the 2nd-Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, boasting a triple line up comprised of a 48MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide) main camera, 50MP ultra-wide f/2.2, 14mm (with a 150-degree field of view) as well as an 8MP telephoto f/2.4, 77mm. The front of the device houses an impressive 32MP f/2.2, (wide) selfie camera.

The triple cameras feature a customized IMX789 sensor, Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, and settings for implementing HDR and panorama. New shooting modes have also been implemented, including Fisheye mode using the ultra-wide lens (for a uniquely distorted effect) and Master Style, which will enable the user to pick between pre-calibrated color presets calibrated by pro photographers.

The selfie camera's video capabilities are simply 1080p at 30 frames per second, whereas the video output on the main camera unit can shoot up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 30,60 and 120fps, 1080p at 30,60 and240fps, with auto HDR and gyro-EIS. A new and improved Movie Mode has been introduced, allowing tweaks to ISO, white balance, shutter speed and more both before and during filming.

The OnePlus website details that the novel rear camera design is is inspired by the formation of mountain ranges, "merging into new forms imbued with confident solidity and presence." Each of the three rear camera lenses have the ability to shoot in 10-bit color, meaning they can capture a much larger range of colors than your average mobile camera, one billion colors to be exact.

OnePlus 10 Pro design

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Available in Volcanic Black and Forest Green, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a seamless looking handset comprising a Gorilla Glass Victus front, Gorilla Glass back and an aluminum frame. The metal camera block on the back of the handset is a standout of the design, which merges nicely into the frame with a metallic sheen.

Weighing in at 200.5g / 7.09 oz with dimensions of 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm, almost exactly the same size as the OnePlus 9 Pro, and a screen size of 6.7 inches, this handset has a ~90.0% screen-to-body ratio and should feel, according to OnePlus, perfectly balanced in the hand.

The handset has a new 120hz fluid LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display that can conserve battery, with a 1440p x 3216 resolution and dynamic refresh rate. The screen display also integrates Dual Color Calibration, delivering accurate colors regardless of viewing angle and a high or low brightness level producing consistently high-quality visuals.

OnePlus 10 Pro software and specs

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Pro 10 is powered by the new high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with Oppo's ColorOS 12.1 and Android 12.1 software combined. The device can support up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

The handset has a convenient dual SIM card slot, operable with 5G and an improved battery of 5,000mAh supporting 80W fast charging. Even more surprising, however, is that the device will include an 80W charger in the box. Eradicating the need for you to purchase a charger or plug separately as some mobile manufacturers, particularly Samsung and Apple are guilty of doing by removing chargers included with newer models.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 10 Pro has become the designated handset for playing the Peace Elite professional game league events as well as popular League of Legends mobile game professional league events.

Pricing and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The price for the OnePlus 10 Pro has not been officially declared as of yet for the western territories of the US and Europe, although the Chinese variation of the official OnePlus website lists the phone as available 'From ¥ 4699', equivalent to approximately $737 / £542 / AU$1,025 which seems improbable.

Although for reference, the OnePlus 9 Pro launched at £829 (about $969, AU$1,250) so it's certain that we can expect a much higher premium price for a flagship phone of this quality.

Leaks have previously suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro will get its global launch in either March or April, although this global launch won’t include Australia, as OnePlus doesn’t sell phones there. As always, we will update this article with details as and when they become available.

