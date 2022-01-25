Popular

Olympus savings available until Sunday – save up to $200 on cameras and lenses

Save up to $200 on Olympus lenses, cameras and more – but hurry, these deals end on Sunday

Olympus
(Image credit: Olympus)

If you've ever wanted to upgrade your kit or switch to an Olympus system, now is the perfect time – and it's also the last time to take advantage of January savings that slash up to $200 off selected products including lenses, OM-D bodies and even waterproof Tough cameras. 

Included in these deals is the fantastic Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, which is so good that two members of the DCW team own one. It's the perfect package of power and portability, and a mirrorless camera that (thanks to its smaller sensor size) boasts smaller lenses, too, making it ideal for those looking to lighten their camera bag without compromising on quality. 

Also on offer is the Olympus Tough TG-6, a nigh indestructible camera that's waterproof, dustproof, crushproof, shockproof, drop-proof… ideal for kids, beaches, climbing, and any rough-and-tumble situation where you want to shoot great images without risking your camera or phone!

Olympus M-D E-M5 Mark III |

Olympus M-D E-M5 Mark III |was $1199| now $999
SAVE $200 With 5-axis in-body image stabilization, phase detection AF and 4K 30p video, this a perfect way to pack power without packing unnecessary size and weight.
US DEAL

View Deal
M.Zuiko 75-300mm f/4.8-6.7|

M.Zuiko 75-300mm f/4.8-6.7|was $549|now $449
SAVE $100 With a 35mm equivalent range of 150-600mm, this is an affordable super-telephoto lens that delivers excellent portability and fits in your pocket.
US DEAL

View Deal
Olympus Tough TG-6 |

Olympus Tough TG-6 |was $449|now $399
SAVE $50 Built to endure extreme environments, You can drop it, step on it, go underwater or into a freezing blizzard – it just keeps on shooting awesome stills and video!
US DEAL

View Deal
M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro |

M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro |was $1,499|now $1,349
SAVE $150 At 80-300mm equivalent, this is a professional grade zoom that's lightweight, weather-sealed and delivers super-sharp edge-to-edge image quality.
US DEAL

View Deal

