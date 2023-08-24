Nikon Z-mount users get super-fast 35-150mm f/2-2.8 zoom

By Chris George
published

Tamron announces the launch of 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Nikon full-frame mirrorless lens mount

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD
(Image credit: Tamron)
Jump to:

Tamron is launching a Nikon Z-mount version of its extraordinary 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD zoom lens, which it first introduced for Sony mirrorless users at the end of last year. The lens (which Tamron announced was in development a month ago) is remarkable for its super-wide f/2 maximum aperture at its widest end, and which even at its telephoto end still offers a fast f/2.8 setting.

When we reviewed the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD we noted that its zoom range and its variable maximum aperture made this lens a perfect fit for wedding and event photographers. But its credentials make it a tempting offer for almost any type of photography where you need to the wider aperture to maintain shutter speeds, or to compensate for low light.

The lens will equally suitable for use on an APS-C DX camera body, such as the Nikon Z50, where it will give an equivalent focal length range of 53-225mm.

The specification for the Nikon Z lens looks unchanged, other than the wider mount makes it an ounce (25g) heavier.

Specifications

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Image credit: Tamron)

Mount: Nikon Z
Tamron product number: A058Z
Full frame: Yes
Image stabilization: No
Autofocus: Yes
Lens construction: 21 elements in 15 groups
Angle of view: 63.4-16.4 degrees
Diaphragm blades: 9
Minimum aperture: f/16-22
Minimum focusing distance: 0.33m (W) 0.85m (T)
Maximum magnification ratio: 0.18x (W) 0.17x (T)
Filter size: 82mm
Dimensions: 89x158mm
Weight: 42oz / 1,190g

(Image credit: Tamron)

Price and availability

The 35-150mm will be Tamron's second lens for the Z-mount - following on from the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. Tamron is the only third-party lens manufacturer offering autofocus lenses for the Nikon mirrorless mount.

The Nikon-mount version of the zoom will go on sale from September 21 for US$1,999 / £1,799.99.

See our guide to the best Nikon Z lenses available 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles