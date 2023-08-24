Nikon Z-mount users get super-fast 35-150mm f/2-2.8 zoom

Tamron is launching a Nikon Z-mount version of its extraordinary 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD zoom lens, which it first introduced for Sony mirrorless users at the end of last year. The lens (which Tamron announced was in development a month ago) is remarkable for its super-wide f/2 maximum aperture at its widest end, and which even at its telephoto end still offers a fast f/2.8 setting.

When we reviewed the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD we noted that its zoom range and its variable maximum aperture made this lens a perfect fit for wedding and event photographers. But its credentials make it a tempting offer for almost any type of photography where you need to the wider aperture to maintain shutter speeds, or to compensate for low light.

The lens will equally suitable for use on an APS-C DX camera body, such as the Nikon Z50, where it will give an equivalent focal length range of 53-225mm.

The specification for the Nikon Z lens looks unchanged, other than the wider mount makes it an ounce (25g) heavier.

Specifications

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Image credit: Tamron)

Mount: Nikon Z

Tamron product number: A058Z

Full frame: Yes

Image stabilization: No

Autofocus: Yes

Lens construction: 21 elements in 15 groups

Angle of view: 63.4-16.4 degrees

Diaphragm blades: 9

Minimum aperture: f/16-22

Minimum focusing distance: 0.33m (W) 0.85m (T)

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.18x (W) 0.17x (T)

Filter size: 82mm

Dimensions: 89x158mm

Weight: 42oz / 1,190g

(Image credit: Tamron)

Price and availability

The 35-150mm will be Tamron's second lens for the Z-mount - following on from the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. Tamron is the only third-party lens manufacturer offering autofocus lenses for the Nikon mirrorless mount.

The Nikon-mount version of the zoom will go on sale from September 21 for US$1,999 / £1,799.99.

See our guide to the best Nikon Z lenses available