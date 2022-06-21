Nikon D7500 gets a firmware update – see, Nikon hasn’t forgotten its DSLRs!

Admittedly, the Nikon D7500 Firmware Version 1.11 does not add any dramatic new features, but it’s heartening to learn that Nikon is still working on improving and fixing models which are years old.

The Nikon D7500 was first launched back in 2017, with a new and more efficient 20.9MP sensor, 8fps continuous shooting, 4K video, a chunky design and a price designed to appeal to enthusiasts.

Nikon D7500 firmware 1.11 features

1. The new firmware fixes an issue occurring during live-view photography with a mix of optically- and radio-controlled flash units that would sometimes result in the optically-controlled units not firing.

2. It also fixes an issue occurring when a flash unit was mounted on the camera that would sometimes result in the camera ignoring the value selected for [ISO sensitivity settings] > [Maximum sensitivity with command dial] in the [PHOTO SHOOTING MENU] after settings were loaded using [Save/load settings] > [Load settings] in the [SETUP MENU].

If you’ve got the second problem, after updating the firmware you will need to either use the Reset all settings option in the Setup menu or load previously saved settings from a memory card, if you have them.

These instructions are from the Nikon support page (opens in new tab), where you can also download the instructions as a PDF and download the firmware file itself. This is typically how you update the firmware in other Nikon cameras too.

Downloading for Mac

1. Download F-D7500-V111M.dmg.

2. Double-click the F-D7500-V111M.dmg icon to mount a disk image containing a folder named “D7500Update”, which in turn contains the following file: D7500_0111.bin (the camera firmware)

Downloading for Windows

1. Create a folder on the computer hard disk and name it as desired.

2. Download F-D7500-V111W.exe to the folder created in Step 1.

3. Run F-D7500-V111W.exe to extract the following file to a folder named “D7500Update”: D7500_0111.bin (the camera firmware)

Updating the camera

1. Using a card slot or card reader, copy “D7500_0111.bin” to a memory card that has been formatted in the camera. Be sure to copy the firmware to the root (top-most) directory of the memory card.

2. Insert the memory card into the Slot 1 on the camera and turn the camera on.

3. Select Firmware version in the SETUP MENU and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the firmware update.

