Best Nikon Black Friday deals in 2022: what we expect to see

This year's best Nikon Black Friday deals will be landing soon. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best Nikon deals first.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, and many of the best Nikon camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or DSLR camera, price cuts were available on all types of Nikon cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in last year's sales.

We understand that buying any new Nikon camera equipment during this economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Best Nikon Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

We know that there are going to be some pretty good deals for DSLRs, compact, and mirrorless cameras. Black Friday 2022 is a great time to pick one of these options up, whether you're just starting out in your photography journey or are a seasoned professional, there should be something for you.

Black Friday isn't officially starting until Friday, November 25 this year, but Amazon is known to kick off its deals early and will have themed sales weeks in the run-up to the main event. When the bargains start rolling in, we'll keep this page up to date with all the best offers on this page, so make sure you bookmark it to you can keep checking on the latest and greatest deals across Black Friday.

There aren't any official Nikon Black Friday camera deals yet, but these will appear as we get closer to November. However, there are always plenty of deals for Nikon equipment on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new Nikon mirrorless camera or lens right now, these are the best places to browse:

Amazon: Regularly has cheap prices on Nikon camera gear (opens in new tab)

Adorama: Big Black Friday discounts on Nikon cameras and accessories (opens in new tab)

B&H Photo Video: Always has great deals on Nikon cameras (opens in new tab)

Best Buy: Save on Nikon cameras and lenses (opens in new tab)

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available straight after Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday on November 28. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11-12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday.

The Amazon tradition of a one-day-sale bonanza has now become a longer event in recent years, taking away most of the panic of bagging the best deals on the day itself. Last year we saw deals appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11-12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday

Black Friday: Nikon Camera deals

(opens in new tab) Nikon D850| $2996.95 |$2,496.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $500 at B&H If you still want the DSLR ruggedness with the familiar sound of a mirror then this is the best, and last Nikon professional DSLR you can buy. With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor capable of producing studio-quality stills and 4K UHD video at 30fps - this is the perfect camera to do it all while saving you money.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 | $1,196.95 |$1,096.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $100 at Adorama Get creative and start your vlogging journey with the latest Nikon Z30 vlogging camera with a 16-50mm lens, perfect for wide interactions with your audience, and being able to zoom in on the action. This is the first time this camera has seen a reduction, so grab it now while you can.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z5| $1,396.95 |$996.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 at B&H If you're new to photography and you know you want to choose Nikon, this is the perfect first camera for the mirrorless shooter. you gain a 24.3-megapixel full-frame sensor, with a massive 3.6million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder, while also being able to capture UHD 4K video in a small compact body - this is the perfect camera for anyone starting out or wanting to try a mirrorless system.

Black Friday: Nikon Lens deals

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E| $1,396.95 |$1,056.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $340 at B&H If you are wanting to get better action sports photos, capture the rarest birds in the sky, or take some outstanding wildlife shots then this lens is the perfect match for any Nikon photography. With its vast 200-500mm range and constant f/5.6 aperture, you can be sure all your images will be sharp no matter how far away you are from the action.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 | $2696.95 |$2,396.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 at B&H If you are looking to upgrade your photography or videos a 70-200mm is a workhorse lens that every pro has in their kit and it will serve you well throughout your career, now with an awesome $300 discount.

US DEAL

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E| $2,096.95 |$1,596.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $500 at B&H If you're wanting a versatile lens that you can use on your trusty Nikon DSLR or via an FTZ adaptor on your Nikon mirrorless cameras, then this 24-70mm lens is perfect to cover sports, portraits, or landscapes.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 | $2,496.95 |$2,296.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 at B&H Cover the whole landscape, or capture unique sports shots with atmospheric angles with this 14-24mm f/2.8 professional lens that now comes with a $200 saving.

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E| $3,596.95 |$3,296.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 at B&H If you're looking to get closer to the action for your sports pictures or want to get better images of your wildlife images, this is a great deal on one of Nikon's pro DSLR telephoto lenses that change the weight game forever.

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 | $796.95 |$696.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $100 at B&H Take outstanding portraits or unique images with outstanding bokeh with this super 85mm lens from Nikon, now with a $100 this is the perfect companion in anyone's kit bag.

(opens in new tab) Nikon AF-S 50mm f/1.8G| $216.95 |$196.95 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $20 at B&H The nifty-fifty is an iconic lens throughout time, no matter what you cover a 50mm will always come in handy at some point in your career, now at just $196.95, this is a true bargain.

Black Friday: Nikon binocular deals

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers:

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though , on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's genuinely good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

