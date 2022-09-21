Nikon adds four new lenses to the Nikon Z lens roadmap

The Nikon Z lens roadmap has just been updated with four new lenses although Nikon is yet to officially announce their release date. It’s expected three of them will be for Nikon full frame mirrorless systems but there will be one available for APS-C systems. The best Nikon lenses (opens in new tab) offer stunning image quality for Nikon's mirrorless range and DSLRs, and users of the brand will always benefit when more lenses are added to the roadmap.

Just yesterday Nikon announced the latest lens in its lineup – the Nikon Z 17 - 28mm f/2.8 (opens in new tab) which offers a wide-angle view and fast aperture for full frame users. Weighing just 450g, it’s 30% lighter than the Nikkor Z 14 - 24mm f/2.8 S and it features an STM motor for near-silent focusing making it perfect for videographers too.

We can expect the 17- 28mm lens will go on sale in late October for a suggested retail price of US$1,199.95 / £1,199. Paired with the Nikon 28 - 75mm f/2.8 lens it gives APS-C users a massive zoom range using just 2 lenses.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Two primes including a 35mm and a 135mm have also been added to the roadmap but no information in terms of specs has been released yet. For those looking for a mid - telephoto zoom, a 70 - 180mm also appears on the updated roadmap and we suspect could have an aperture of f/2.8 but of course, until the official announcement is made we can’t be sure of the specs.

Finally, those shooting with a Nikon z fc (opens in new tab) or Nikon Z50 (opens in new tab) will be pleased to here Nikon is also expanding its DX range of lenses with the Nikkor Z 12 - 28mm PZ according to Nikon Rumors (opens in new tab).

With these additional four lenses, Nikon now offers nearly 40 lenses for its Z range of mirrorless cameras which include the flagship, powerhouse of a camera - the Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab) and the much loved Nikon Z7 II (opens in new tab). When Nikon first released its APS-C mirrorless bodies there was concern there weren’t enough lenses available but it seems Nikon has listened and has worked hard to ensure there are more options.

With the 17 - 28mm due to be released in October 2022 we can only hope the other 4 aformentioned lenses will be released in the latter part of 2022 or in early 2023.

