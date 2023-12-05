New Polaroid Peanuts edition camera celebrates Snoopy's 50th birthday

In a nod to five decades of outdoor exploration, Retrospekt has teamed up with Peanuts to unveil a special collection of retro-tech gear to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the beloved Beagle Scouts. The iconic Peanuts gang, introduced by Charles Schulz in 1974, has captured the hearts of fans for generations, and now, their adventurous spirit comes alive in a range of unique devices and accessories - including a special edition Polaroid camera.

Retrospekt is the master when it comes to breathing new life into old cameras; in the last few years, they’ve released a Barbie, Pepsi and Hello Kitty-themed Polaroid camera as well as a 24K gold Polaroid camera costing almost a grand.

The latest Beagle Scouts collection showcases three new retro devices and two stylish bags but the highlight is the Polaroid 600 Beagle Scouts instant film camera, meticulously crafted using refurbished components from vintage Polaroid cameras of the 1980s and '90s. The camera is encased in a vibrant green, tan, and orange plastic exterior adorned with official Beagle Scouts graphics and comes complete with three interchangeable Beagle Scout patches for a customizable touch.

(Image credit: Retrospekt)

Retrospekt has also revisited its own classic designs, introducing updated versions of the FC-11 35mm film camera and the CP-81 portable cassette player. The FC-11, with its fixed-focus lens and optional flash, caters to the growing demand for user-friendly film photography products. Meanwhile, the CP-81 brings the essential cassette tape experience to a new generation, bundled with matching Beagle Scouts headphones. Both devices seamlessly blend the aesthetic of the Beagle Scouts into their design.

Retrospekt has also introduced two iconic camera bags to compliment the cameras, available in deep forest green and traditional tans reminiscent of outdoor organization uniforms. The bags feature bold interior graphics composed of classic Peanuts comic strips while the exterior proudly displays the Beagle Scouts 50th Anniversary patch.

The Polaroid 600 Peanuts Beagle Scouts film camera is priced at $179, the FC-11 film camera is priced at $59 and the CP-81 cassette player bundled with matching headphones costs $99. A limited quantity of Polaroid cameras will be exclusively available in-store at select Macy's locations from late November and the entire Beagle Scouts collection will be available for purchase directly from Retrospekt's website.

