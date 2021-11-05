Retrospekt team up with Polaroid and Pepsi in a quirky camera collaboration

Wisconsin-based, camera restorers Retrospekt has teamed up with PepsiCo to launch a reimagined version of the Polaroid 600 instant film camera. Using fully refurbished parts from the original cameras of the 1980s and 1990s, Retrospekt has created a brand new, Pepsi branded exterior to house them in.

Working to revive vintage analog Polaroid cameras, Retrospekt source old components and restore them so they work as new. The revitalized components are then placed inside newly molded housing made to the same specification as the original Polaroid 600. Combining the old with the new, Retrospekt is able to put a fresh take on a retro design while maintaining the integrity and lovability of Polaroid cameras.

But why collaborate with Pepsi, you say? Well, you might be surprised to find out this isn’t the first time Pepsi has had its logo pasted onto a Polaroid. Back in the 1980s, Polaroid produced a limited number of cameras with the Pepsi branding of the time. They were as popular then as they are now and Michael Kempen, Retrospekt's creative director said, “At the years go by they’re becoming increasingly difficult to find but demand is still high. The continued interest year after year out this at the top of our list of collaborations we wanted to bring back.”

Despite the change in exterior, the cameras are pretty much identical to the original models. They sound, work and feel exactly as you would imagine but benefit from a striking case showcasing Pepsi’s branding from the past.

(Image credit: Retrospekt)

These reinventions of Polaroid cameras are nothing but good news for Polaroid who relaunched as Polaroid Originals in 2017 thanks to The Impossible Project. Having had many years of success through the 1960s and 1970s, Polaroid struggled with a drop in sales and a loss in market shares when digital cameras became popular in the 1990s. Recently analog photography and especially instant film cameras have had a recent resurgence and Polaroid Originals have even launched modern versions - the OneStep2, the OneStep+ and the Polaroid Go.

This latest labor of love from Retrospekt is licensed by both Polaroid and Pepsi and is only available to buy in the US. These quirky cameras would make the perfect present for a camera collector or photography enthusiast who wants to own a redefined piece of history. Starting at $160 it’s not the cheapest instant film camera you can buy - but it’s definitely one of the most original.

