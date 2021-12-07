Check out this Barbie branded Polaroid 600 from camera refurbisher Retrospekt!

Milwaukee-based camera refurbisher Retrospekt has just launched a Malibu Barbie-inspired camera. Since 2008, Retrospekt has breathed new life into old cameras, saving over 250,000 from ending up in landfill. This latest collaboration might not appeal to everyone but its nostalgic nod to Barbie's unforgettable 70's West Coast aesthetic makes it extra eye-catching.

The Malibu Barbie Polaroid 600 collaboration comes just a month after Retrospekt launched a bright blue, Pepsi branded Polaroid. The Barbie pink and golden yellow camera oozes Californian sunshine vibes and what’s most exciting is it can be completely customized. Each camera comes with over 20 stickers that can be used to decorate it with cute hearts, dreamy palm trees, cool shades or even Barbie herself.

The Polaroid 600 features a 110m, f/4 lens, it has a built-in flash, automatic exposure controls and a fixed focal distance of 4-inches-infinity. Like all retro Polaroid cameras, the battery is built into the Polaroid 600 film cartridges which are 4.2 x 3.5 inches wide so you never need to worry about it not having a charge.

Officially licensed by Mattel and Polaroid, this sun-kissed camera isn’t the first collaboration Retrospekt has done with Barbie. Two years ago Retrospekt launched a green and purple Polaroid 600 Barbie Throwback camera which became one of its best-selling products. This camera was modelled on an original Barbie x Polaroid collaboration from 1999 and marked the first time the two brands had worked together in two decades.

While the plastic moulded camera housing is brand new, it's made to the original design specification and looks identical to vintage models. Everything else in the camera is made up of refurbished components from cameras produced in the 1980s and 1990s that would otherwise have ended up in the bin. Retrospekt’s team of specialist technicians ensure that old components work just as they would have when they were first made and make sure they will be used for years to come.

In an increasingly fast-paced world, Retrospekt hopes its cameras will enable people to slow down and enjoy the art of photography through the much-loved medium of instant film. The Malibu Barbie camera was designed to inject a bit of fun into the world of photography and enable people to stand out from the crowd with its 70s California aesthetic.

The Malibu Barbie Polaroid 600 might not be everyone's cup of tea but for someone who loves a pink, retro look, it couldn’t be more perfect. It blends funky with functionality while still delivering the Polaroid quality photos we love. It's now on sale and can be purchased directly from the Retrospekt website at a starting price of $169.

