My top 3 Black Friday deals on beginner cameras under $800

By Kalum Carter
published

When asked for my advice on a beginner mirrorless camera with a budget of $800, these were my top 3 picks!

Nikon Z30
(Image credit: Rod Lawton / Digital Camera World)

I was asked by a family member for my advice on the best beginner mirrorless camera deals for a budget of $800, and I surprised myself with the answer. 

I chose the Nikon Z30, the Canon EOS R100, and the Sony a6400. Each ranked highly in our reviews and each is capable of capturing beautiful images. They are also very well priced and easy for beginners to use. 

Sony A6400 |

Sony A6400 | was $898 | now $748
Save $150 at Adorama If you want some of the best features from top-end Sony cameras but in a much smaller and more compact body then the A6400 is a perfect balance between price and performance. This camera is ideal for travelers or video makers on a budget.

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens |

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $499
Save $100 at B&H Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (28.8-72mm equivalent).  

View Deal
Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 lens |

Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 lens | was $746.95 | now $696.95
Save $50 at Adorama Start your vlogging journey with the Z30 and 16-50mm lens (24-75mm equivalent), perfect for wide interactions with your audience, and being able to zoom in on the action. This is the first time this camera has seen a reduction, so grab it now while you can.

View Deal

There are many great Black Friday camera deals, but it can all get a little confusing, especially for beginner photographers who are not aware of the differences.

I have included three different brands Sony, Nikon, and Canon as they each offer something a little different. If you are a beginner I would suggest having a look at our best camera for beginners guide and also checking out our reviews for each camera for a more in-depth analysis.

Check out the best Canon Black Friday deals along with the best Nikon Black Friday deals and the best Sony Black Friday deals for more great savings.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a UK-based photographer, writer, and photo editor. Kalum has been working as a freelance photographer for the best part of ten years, covering a wide range of assignments for well-known brands and publications in areas including portraiture, fashion, and documentary. 


Between commercial assignments, Kalum is currently working on a personal photography project exploring his connection to the Gower region of South Wales UK, as part of an MA in Photography from The University of West England. 

