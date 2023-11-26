My top 3 Black Friday deals on beginner cameras under $800

I was asked by a family member for my advice on the best beginner mirrorless camera deals for a budget of $800, and I surprised myself with the answer.

I chose the Nikon Z30, the Canon EOS R100, and the Sony a6400. Each ranked highly in our reviews and each is capable of capturing beautiful images. They are also very well priced and easy for beginners to use.

Sony A6400 | w as $898 | now $748

Save $150 at Adorama If you want some of the best features from top-end Sony cameras but in a much smaller and more compact body then the A6400 is a perfect balance between price and performance. This camera is ideal for travelers or video makers on a budget.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $499

Save $100 at B&H Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (28.8-72mm equivalent).

Nikon Z30 + 16-50mm f3.5-6.3 lens | was $746.95 | now $696.95

Save $50 at Adorama Start your vlogging journey with the Z30 and 16-50mm lens (24-75mm equivalent), perfect for wide interactions with your audience, and being able to zoom in on the action. This is the first time this camera has seen a reduction, so grab it now while you can.

There are many great Black Friday camera deals, but it can all get a little confusing, especially for beginner photographers who are not aware of the differences.

I have included three different brands Sony, Nikon, and Canon as they each offer something a little different. If you are a beginner I would suggest having a look at our best camera for beginners guide and also checking out our reviews for each camera for a more in-depth analysis.

Check out the best Canon Black Friday deals along with the best Nikon Black Friday deals and the best Sony Black Friday deals for more great savings.