Monster Canon RF lenses could be available in limited quantities next week!

It's looking likely that Canon will begin shipments of its RF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM lens and the RF 1200mm f/8L IS USM lens in limited quantities beginning on 26 May 2022.

If you're lucky enough to afford one of these colossal lenses and have purchased one on pre-order, it could be arriving at your doorstep relatively soon.

These two fixed focal length, super-telephoto lenses were announced by Canon earlier this year on 23 February 2022, and have since garnered attention for having such extortionate price tags. The RF 800mm clocks in at a whopping $16,999 (£19,099.99 / AU$$29,799) and the RF 1200mm at an even greater $20,000 (£22,449.99 / AU$35,099).

Canon stating that it will be shipping these lenses out in limited quantities should not raise any issues, as it's hard to believe that masses of people are purchasing these latest RF lenses at the current retail prices. Though, with that being said, both of these lenses are currently listed as out of stock on Canon's UK site.

Canon RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM (Image credit: Canon)

While still available from other retailers, it could be probable that there is a very limited stock of these lenses with Canon presumably making fewer units to maintain the currently manageable demand, and avoid falling victim to the supply and parts shortage that has been sweeping the industry and causing shipment delays for numerous camera manufacturers as well as halted productions on new products.

The Canon RF 1200mm F8 L IS USM lens has the longest focal length yet of its RF lens series, and the RF 800mm f/5.6L IS USM is Canon’s shortest and lightest ever L-series lens, weighted at just over 3.1kg. These RF lenses are said to be ideal for photographers who specialise in areas such as wildlife photography, outdoor sports, motorsports and photojournalism.

Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM (Image credit: Canon)

