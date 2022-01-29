Meyer Optic Görlitz Trioplan 35mm f/2.8 II released for almost every camera mount

Meyer Optik Görlitz has just released a third lens in the famous Trioplan series – a 35mm f/2.8 II in pretty much every mount you can think of: Canon EF, Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Leica L, Leica M, M42, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Pentax K and Sony E.

Last year, the legendary Meyer Optik Göorlitz brand made a proper comeback after failing to do so in 2014, in celebration of its 125th year, and has since released six new lenses.

The latest lens will be the first to be manufactured at Meyer’s new factory in Hamburg, Germany. It promises to deliver the famous Tripoplan "soap bubble" bokeh to a wide-angle lens. When shooting wide open, this effect enables the photographer to create unique, artistic images that give off Meyer’s unique flare.

For street photography and reportage, a 35mm lens is perfect and this one from Meyer Optic Görlitz is small and compact. It has a short minimum focus distance of 0.2 meters, which makes it very versatile and great for shooting nature and portraits as well.

The Trioplan 35mm f/2.8 II benefits from a newly developed mechanical design using components from German manufacturers and the best optical glass. It’s made up of 12 aperture blades, has a 63° angle of view, weighs between 270-300g (dependent on the mount) and the glass is covered in a specially developed coating that is manufactured in-house. Lenses are assembled by hand at the factory before being individually tested, to ensure high quality and durability.

Timo Heinze, Managing Director at OPC Optics says, “We are very pleased to now be able to introduce the Trioplan 35 II and are starting very positively into a new and hopefully more normal year.”

Due to a shortage of raw materials, quantities of the new Trioplan 35mm lens are being finalized dependent on orders. The lenses have already been manufactured to the point where all that’s left to complete is the lens mount, and this will be dictated by the orders placed. Delivery times are expected to be slightly longer than usual, at around 30 days, but it avoids under or over-producing lenses with certain mounts.

Lenses are now available to order from the Meyer Optic Görlitz website for €899 (roughly £747 / $1,001 / AU$1,434). Two new lenses are also currently in production, the Biotar 58mm f/1.5 II and the Biotar 75 f/1.5 II, and are likely tp be available in Spring. Sample images from the 35mm f/2.8 II can be seen below.

(Image credit: Meyer Optic Görlitz)

(Image credit: Meyer Optic Görlitz)

(Image credit: Meyer Optic Görlitz)

(Image credit: Meyer Optic Görlitz)

(Image credit: Meyer Optic Görlitz)

