Thypoch updates Simera lenses with ergonomic focus tabs

Thypoch has introduced an updated version of its acclaimed Simera lenses, the 28mm and 35mm f/1.4, now available in a new Type II configuration. First launched in 2023, the Simera series was celebrated for blending vintage design with cutting-edge optical technology.

The latest update refines the user experience by replacing the original infinity-lock mechanism with a traditional crescent-shaped focus tab, offering a more intuitive and fluid manual focusing experience.

(Image credit: Thypoch)

These new Type II lenses maintain the same high standards in build and performance while offering expanded compatibility with popular camera mounts, including Leica M, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF.

The ergonomic focus tab allows photographers to operate the lens comfortably with just one finger, enhancing control and responsiveness, especially in dynamic shooting environments. Thypoch’s design approach continues to mirror the style and functionality of contemporary Summilux lenses.

What sets the Simera lenses apart is their floating element design - rare among M-mount options - which ensures consistent image quality from close distances all the way to infinity. While the core optical characteristics remain unchanged, the Type II version introduces a sleeker look, particularly on the 28mm model, which now features a thinner, more streamlined rear design.

Thypoch 28mm f/1.4 Type II (Image credit: Thypoch)

The main distinction between the type I and type II versions lies in their focusing systems and price points. The original type I uses an infinity-lock to stabilise the lens during mounting and dismounting, priced at $699.



Meanwhile, the new type II model prioritises ergonomics, retailing at $769 for the 28mm and $749 for the 35mm. Both versions retain key features such as a 14-blade diaphragm, a minimum focus distance under half a metre, and Thypoch’s signature “Sun” and “Moon” aperture markings for easy toggling between click and de-clicked modes.

Thypoch has confirmed that retrofitting an existing type I lens with a focus tab is not recommended, as it would require disassembly and recalibration of several internal components - posing a risk to the lens’s optical and mechanical integrity. As such, no conversion service will be offered. The Type II lenses are available to order now.

