Memorial day Nikon deal: get an incredible $300 off the Z 24-70mm f/2.8

If you're a Nikon users and are currently looking for the best Memorial Day camera sales, then this incredible deal on the professional Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8, giving you $300 off at B&H. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S|was $2,296|now $1,996 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $300 This workhorse standard zoom covers wide-angle to portrait-length fields of view and features a bright f/2.8 constant maximum aperture. This lens is suitable for working in a variety of lighting conditions and offers increased control over depth of field for isolating your subjects and working with selective focus.

US DEAL

Complementing it optical design, a multi-focus system, which employs two stepping motors to help produce impressively fast, accurate, and quiet focus performance, along with full-time manual focus override, to suit both stills and video needs.

This lens also has a unique physical design, which incorporates a top OLED information panel that can be used to quickly confirm aperture and focus settings, and an assignable L.Fn button permits, making exposure and settings adjustments via the lens. This lens is perfect for both photo and video use and now with an incredible $300 off at B&H (opens in new tab) this is a must buy for the Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab).

