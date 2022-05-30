Memorial day Nikon deal: get an incredible $300 off the Z 24-70mm f/2.8

By published

Save an incredible $300 off the pro Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 lens and capture stunning images on this versatile zoom

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8
(Image credit: Nikon)

If you're a Nikon users and are currently looking for the best Memorial Day camera sales, then this incredible deal on the professional Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8, giving you $300 off at B&H. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S|was $2,296|now $1,996 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $300 This workhorse standard zoom covers wide-angle to portrait-length fields of view and features a bright f/2.8 constant maximum aperture. This lens is suitable for working in a variety of lighting conditions and offers increased control over depth of field for isolating  your subjects and working with selective focus.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Complementing it optical design, a multi-focus system, which employs two stepping motors to help produce impressively fast, accurate, and quiet focus performance, along with full-time manual focus override, to suit both stills and video needs. 

This lens also has a unique physical design, which incorporates a top OLED information panel that can be used to quickly confirm aperture and focus settings, and an assignable L.Fn button permits, making exposure and settings adjustments via the lens. This lens is perfect for both photo and video use and now with an incredible $300 off at B&H (opens in new tab) this is a must buy for the Memorial Day sales (opens in new tab).

Read more:

Best Nikon Z lenses (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon camera (opens in new tab)
Best video camera (opens in new tab)
Best Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab)

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles