Incredible street photography on display as Women Street Photographers Festival returns to NYC

From April 10–13, the Women Street Photographers Festival, sponsored by Leica, returns to New York City, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting events on the photography calendar this spring.

Over four days, the festival will bring together a global community of artists and enthusiasts through talks, presentations, book signings, panel discussions, and photo walks. A group exhibition featuring work from the Women Street Photographers Collective will also run through April 28, offering an exciting opportunity to see some outstanding street photography in one place.

This year’s program features an inspiring lineup of speakers, including Rhiannon Adam, Meryl Meisler, Nina Welch-Kling, and Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, each bringing their own unique vision and experience to the streets they photograph. I’m particularly excited about the festival’s tribute to Adorno, whose remarkable photographic journey began just over a decade ago, at the age of 60.

(Image credit: © Sandra Cattaneo Adorno, from Sandra Cattaneo Adorno: Scarti di Tempo (Radius Books))

Sandra will be honored with a solo exhibition and book signing during the festival, where she’ll present work from her acclaimed series Scarti di Tempo (Radius Books, 2022). Shot across locations from the beaches of Ipanema to the Santa Monica shore, the work is a meditation on perception, time, and memory, told through her signature dreamy, poetic lens.

Adorno’s story has stuck with me. She’s a long-time member of the Women Street Photographers collective and a powerful example of someone who pursued creative passion later in life and turned it into something extraordinary. As Gulnara Samoilova, founder of the collective, puts it, "Sandra's journey as an artist and author has inspired women around the world to follow their dreams - no matter their age".

The festival is free to attend, and despite the name of the festival, men are welcome, but space is limited. Make sure to RSVP to individual events through the official Women Street Photographers website.

I'll be speaking with Sandra Cattaneo Adorno in an upcoming interview where we’ll dive deeper into her work, books, and her unique approach to photography. Keep an eye out for that – it’s one you won’t want to miss!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

you may also like

Check out our guides to the best camera for street photography and the best lenses for street photography.