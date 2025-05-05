Fashion photography icon Paolo Roversi showcases stunning unseen work in a new photo book

A major new monograph by Paolo Roversi, one of the most influential figures in contemporary fashion photography, has just been announced by Thames & Hudson.

Featuring over 150 images, many previously unseen, the fashion photography book spans 50 years of Roversi’s career and offers an intimate insight to his unique and timeless vision.

Published in close collaboration with the photographer, the book draws from his personal archive and coincides with a landmark exhibition at the Palais Galliera, the fashion museum in Paris, France.

The show marked a significant moment, as it was the first time in the museum’s history that a solo exhibition had been dedicated to a living photographer. As Miren Arzalluz, director of the Palais Galliera, notes in her preface to the book:

"As a major figure in fashion photography over the last 40 years, Roversi was a natural choice: his long career and international reputation demand respect."

Tami Williams, Christian Dior A/W 1949-1950, Paris, 2016 (Image credit: © Paolo Roversi)

Roversi’s visual language has long stood apart from the ever-shifting trends of fashion. Since he arrived in Paris from Ravenna, in 1973, he has forged a path defined by softness, mystery, and a pursuit of emotional truth.

"We all have a sort of mask of expression," he once said. "You say goodbye, you smile, you are scared. I try to take all these masks away and little by little subtract until you have something pure left. A kind of abandon, a kind of absence."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That philosophy of stripping away artifice runs like a thread through the images collected here.

The monograph also reflects on Roversi’s enduring love for Polaroid photography, his preference for large-format cameras, and the unique role of his studio – a place he treats like a theater stage, endlessly reconfigured to suit each subject and collaboration.

Longstanding creative partnerships with designers like Yohji Yamamoto, Romeo Gigli, Rei Kawakubo and Christian Dior are woven throughout the book, highlighting the trust and freedom that have defined his process.

Luca Biggs, Alexander McQueen A/W 2021-2022, Paris, 2021 (Image credit: © Paolo Roversi)

While many photographers bend to the demands of the industry, Roversi has remained remarkably consistent in his vision. His work isn’t led by trend or spectacle but by a quiet pursuit of inner beauty and atmosphere, yet his images remain dynamic and alive.

That commitment to a singular, enduring aesthetic is what makes his photographs feel as fresh and resonant today as they did decades ago.

A diary of the Palais Galliera exhibition, written by Sylvie Lécallier, adds further context and a personal behind-the-scenes view of the show’s creation.

Additional writings explore Roversi’s studio process and his deeply felt connection to the Polaroid format, bringing even more depth to this already rich body of work.

Jérôme Clark, Uomo Vogue, Paris 2005 (Image credit: © Paolo Roversi)

As someone who likes to spend a lot of time with a photography book (which is, after all, the designed purpose of the format) I’ve come to value the experience that these books offer. This particular one respects that time.

The editing is deliberate, the materials feel carefully chosen, and the pacing is reflective. It’s a book that invites you to slow down and linger, just as Roversi’s photographs ask you to.

Paolo Roversi by Sylvie Lécallier and Paolo Roversi, published by Thames & Hudson, is available to preorder now priced $65 / £50 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Molly Bair, Chanel haute couture S/S 2015, Vogue Italia, Paris, 2015 (Image credit: © Paolo Roversi)

you may also like…

Take a look at more of the best books on fashion photography, the best books on portrait photography, along with best books on photography in general. Read about other new releases such as Berlin, Berlin by Helmut Newton and Vanishing by Anna Arendt.