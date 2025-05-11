Elliott Erwitt is an icon for many, and so is his work for me. His brand-new book, Last Laughs, published by teNeues Verlag GmbH, deserves a place in your collection – and here's why it is so significant in today's world.

When you think of Erwitt, you might instantly picture his black-and-white images of dogs. That was one of the first things I encountered during my university days, and his unique perspective on photography has truly stuck with me.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who has learned from Erwitt how to observe and capture the world differently. He uses the medium to create humorous glimpses into humanity, snapping candid moments that bring smiles and a delightful twist.

Since 1950, he has captured all sorts of moments, from everyday scenes to snapshots of celebrities and famous political figures, building an iconic portfolio. Now, as I hold one of his last books, I want to share why Last Laughs is so special.

Elliott Erwitt - Last Laughs - look inside - teNeues - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Take a look inside Last Laughs by Elliott Erwitt

The book is a tribute to everyday life, photographed with a twinkle in Erwitt's eye. Following his passing in 2023, this book features a selection of his most humorous images throughout his career.

With Erwitt's work, my thoughts were never focused on the gear he used; it is more about the memories he captured and the joy he brought into photography.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A story told in the foreword of Last Laughs, written by Graydon Carter and Nathan King, highlights this well. Erwitt answered a reporter's question about how he learned photography by answering, "I read the instructions on the back of the box."

For me, the book reminds us to step away from the obsession with the latest gear and emphasizes a crucial message: no camera or lens can teach us how to spot the right moment to capture. The real skill lies in learning to train our eyes.

Image 1 of 4 France, Versailles, Chateau de Versailles, 1975 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.) USA, Pasadena, California, 1963 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.) USA, Honolulu, Hawaii, 198 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.) Western USA, 1954 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.)

Last Laughs is packed with captivating, funny, and amusing photographs. I really couldn't decide on just one favorite.

In today's world, the photography competition is hard, commissioned work often gets (or needs to be) prioritized, and we get flooded with images of negative news daily – so let's not forget to appreciate the quirky and sometimes absurd moments happening around us, as Erwitt demonstrates with this book.

All these points are making this photo book one of my most cherished in my collection. At the end of the day, we could all use a little more of Erwitt's spirit when picking up our camera.

Last Laughs by Elliott Erwitt is published by teNeues (ISBN: 978-3-96171-633-3) and priced at $75 / £55 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), featuring 208 pages and approximately 120 tritone photographs.

Image 1 of 5 France, Saint Tropez, 1979 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.) USA, Las Vegas, Nevada, Tropicana Hotel, 1957 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.) Nicaragua, Managua, 1957 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.) USA, Florida Keys, Florida, 1968 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.) Ireland, American photographer Elliott Erwitt, 1991 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt LLC.)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best books on photography, many featuring the work of the best photographers ever.