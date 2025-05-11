Elliott Erwitt taught us well; now I hold one of his last photo books. Here is 'Last Laughs' and why it is so important
Discover Elliott Erwitt's new book, published by teNeues, featuring his most humorous images, guaranteed to make you smile
Elliott Erwitt is an icon for many, and so is his work for me. His brand-new book, Last Laughs, published by teNeues Verlag GmbH, deserves a place in your collection – and here's why it is so significant in today's world.
When you think of Erwitt, you might instantly picture his black-and-white images of dogs. That was one of the first things I encountered during my university days, and his unique perspective on photography has truly stuck with me.
I'm sure I'm not the only one who has learned from Erwitt how to observe and capture the world differently. He uses the medium to create humorous glimpses into humanity, snapping candid moments that bring smiles and a delightful twist.
Since 1950, he has captured all sorts of moments, from everyday scenes to snapshots of celebrities and famous political figures, building an iconic portfolio. Now, as I hold one of his last books, I want to share why Last Laughs is so special.
ABOVE: Take a look inside Last Laughs by Elliott Erwitt
The book is a tribute to everyday life, photographed with a twinkle in Erwitt's eye. Following his passing in 2023, this book features a selection of his most humorous images throughout his career.
With Erwitt's work, my thoughts were never focused on the gear he used; it is more about the memories he captured and the joy he brought into photography.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
A story told in the foreword of Last Laughs, written by Graydon Carter and Nathan King, highlights this well. Erwitt answered a reporter's question about how he learned photography by answering, "I read the instructions on the back of the box."
For me, the book reminds us to step away from the obsession with the latest gear and emphasizes a crucial message: no camera or lens can teach us how to spot the right moment to capture. The real skill lies in learning to train our eyes.
Last Laughs is packed with captivating, funny, and amusing photographs. I really couldn't decide on just one favorite.
In today's world, the photography competition is hard, commissioned work often gets (or needs to be) prioritized, and we get flooded with images of negative news daily – so let's not forget to appreciate the quirky and sometimes absurd moments happening around us, as Erwitt demonstrates with this book.
All these points are making this photo book one of my most cherished in my collection. At the end of the day, we could all use a little more of Erwitt's spirit when picking up our camera.
Last Laughs by Elliott Erwitt is published by teNeues (ISBN: 978-3-96171-633-3) and priced at $75 / £55 (Australian pricing to be confirmed), featuring 208 pages and approximately 120 tritone photographs.
You might also like…
Take a look at the best books on photography, many featuring the work of the best photographers ever.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.