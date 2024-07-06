New 'mini monograph' provides perfect introduction to the divisive photography of Mary Ellen Mark

Thames & Hudson continues to make photography books more accessible by adding to its Photofile range.
This lineup of books showcases some of the finest photography from some of the best photographers of all time, all in an affordable and pocket-sized format. Each book provides a fantastic overview of the titular photographer's work, and an insight into their practice via a detailed foreword.
The award-winning photography book series already hosts an impressive list of photographers such as Sebastião Salgado, Helmut Newton, Gordon Parks, Don McCullin and Sophie Calle – and now comes the addition of Mary Ellen Mark.
Mary Ellen Mark was no doubt a divisive figure in the world of photography, but it cannot be understated that she left her mark on the medium.
As expressed in the book's critical introduction, written by Caroline Bénichou, Mark's work is often difficult to categorize, falling into the genres of reportage, documentary, and portraiture.
But the one thing consistent in all her work is her ability to capture the human condition, capturing an empathetic bond between subject and viewer.
The 144-page 'mini monograph' includes images from Mark's life's work, including her celebrated series Ward 81, Falkland Road, Indian Circus and American Odyssey, as well as individual shots from her career not associated with a certain project.
Although the social context surrounding her subjects changes, Mark's ability to capture each with an intimate and humane approach provides the viewer with greater insight and connection to them. Whether shots from a Hollywood set or an Indian circus, Mark transports you into the scene – and the Photofile book is a brilliant introduction to her work.
Mary Ellen Mark by Caroline Bénichou and published by Thames & Hudson is now available to order in the UK for £12.99. The US and Australian release date is yet to be confirmed.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.