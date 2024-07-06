New 'mini monograph' provides perfect introduction to the divisive photography of Mary Ellen Mark

Thames & Hudson continues to make photography books more accessible by adding to its Photofile range.

This lineup of books showcases some of the finest photography from some of the best photographers of all time, all in an affordable and pocket-sized format. Each book provides a fantastic overview of the titular photographer's work, and an insight into their practice via a detailed foreword.

The award-winning photography book series already hosts an impressive list of photographers such as Sebastião Salgado, Helmut Newton, Gordon Parks, Don McCullin and Sophie Calle – and now comes the addition of Mary Ellen Mark.

Putla in front of a mirror. Falkland Road, Mumbai, 1978 (Image credit: © The Mary Ellen Mark Foundation)

Mary Ellen Mark was no doubt a divisive figure in the world of photography, but it cannot be understated that she left her mark on the medium.

As expressed in the book's critical introduction, written by Caroline Bénichou, Mark's work is often difficult to categorize, falling into the genres of reportage, documentary, and portraiture.

But the one thing consistent in all her work is her ability to capture the human condition, capturing an empathetic bond between subject and viewer.

Tiny in her Halloween costume. Seattle, 1983 (Image credit: © The Mary Ellen Mark Foundation)

The 144-page 'mini monograph' includes images from Mark's life's work, including her celebrated series Ward 81, Falkland Road, Indian Circus and American Odyssey, as well as individual shots from her career not associated with a certain project.

Although the social context surrounding her subjects changes, Mark's ability to capture each with an intimate and humane approach provides the viewer with greater insight and connection to them. Whether shots from a Hollywood set or an Indian circus, Mark transports you into the scene – and the Photofile book is a brilliant introduction to her work.

Mary Ellen Mark by Caroline Bénichou and published by Thames & Hudson is now available to order in the UK for £12.99. The US and Australian release date is yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: © Thames & Hudson)

