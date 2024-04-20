"As a photographer it's quite easy to get caught up following trends. What's important is having a vision"

By Kalum Carter
published

'The Art of Climbing' by Simon Carter is a fantastic look at the pastime through the lens of one of the best climbing photographers

Simon Carter Art of climbing
(Image credit: Simon Carter)

Simon Carter has teamed up with Thames & Hudson to showcase his 30 years of climbing photography in an all-encompassing photography book, The Art of Climbing, that is as much about the land as it is the action. 

Carter's groundbreaking work has been shown globally for decades, cementing him as one of the pioneers of modern climbing photography. His imagery, as showcased in his new book, goes beyond that of the action sport and captures the essence of what climbing is: a physical connection to nature. His work captures the relationship between climber and landscape with great drama, but equally dignity and grace. 

