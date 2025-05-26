I had to wait over an hour to capture this moment. I must have looked ridiculous to passers-by!
What did people think of me, camera aimed upward, entirely transfixed by what may have seemed just an empty patch of sky?
There are days when I pace the streets endlessly, Leica in hand, chasing fleeting moments as they unfold in the urban theater. But on this particular afternoon, I chose stillness over motion.
I found myself beneath a striking architectural oculus in London – an oval cut-out in a ceiling that perfectly framed the sky – and I decided to slow things right down. Rather than hunting, I would fish.
I saw potential in that frame: if a bird, a plane, even a drifting cloud moved into just the right position, I knew it would make the image. So I set up, locked my exposure at 1/4000 sec, f/8, ISO400, and waited.
For an hour and ten minutes, I stood there with my Leica M-E and 50mm Summilux-M lens poised, watching the light shift, and the clouds creep.
I must have looked ridiculous to passers-by – camera aimed upward, entirely transfixed by what, to them, was just an empty patch of sky. I was chasing a perfect moment: the hope that something, anything, would drift into the bullseye of that geometric void.
It never quite happened. Nothing hit dead center. But I did get something – this solitary seagull gliding lazily through the top third of the frame, its wings cutting across the bright white sky like ink.
Not what I envisioned, but beautiful in its own right. And with it came a kind of quiet satisfaction. The image isn't the one I planned, but it’s the one I earned through patience – and that makes it a keeper. It tells its own story, one I couldn't have scripted even if I’d tried.
That pause, that deliberate stillness, shifted something in my approach. Instead of charging headlong through city streets, I began noticing scenes I might normally walk past - compositions already halfway formed, waiting only for a subject to complete them.
I spent the rest of the day doing just that: finding frames and letting the world bring something to them. A new method for me, and one I’ll definitely return to. There’s something to be said for just standing still and watching the world go by…
Seb uses some of the best Leica cameras, along with the best Leica M lenses to go with them.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
