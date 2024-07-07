Photography pioneer Man Ray celebrated with new coffee table book and exhibition

Portraits of Picasso, Giacometti and Lee Miller are among the exceptional works on display in the new Man Ray photography book

Man Ray: Liberating Photography
Lee Miller c. 1929 (Image credit: © Man Ray)

Man Ray is considered one of the most influential visual artists of the 20th Century, significantly contributing to the Dada and Surrealist art movements through his painting and photography.

A collection of over 150 photographs, including stills lifes and portraits, has been collated and showcased in a new exhibition and accompanying coffee table book titled Man Ray: Liberating Photography, curated by Nathalie Herschorfer and published by Thames & Hudson.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

