Lowest price EVER on the Canon RF 100-500mm lens – a brilliant bank holiday bargain!

By
published

£500 off the Canon RF 100-500mm lens makes this epic lens its lowest price ever! A brilliant bargain for the bank holiday

A Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM lens against a white background on a red surface, against a white background, with the graphic "BEST PRICE"
(Image credit: Future)

I've just spotted this brilliant bank holiday bargain on one of Canon's best (and more expensive!) lenses. Right now there's £500 off the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1, making it just £2,439 – that's the lowest price it's ever been!

Make sure to snap this up quickly if you want to avoid paying the full three grand for this stunning long-range lens.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM | was £2,939 | £2,439 SAVE £500 at London Camera Exchange

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM | was £2,939 | £2,439
SAVE £500 at London Camera Exchange This superb super-telephoto lens is also comparatively compact, at just 207mm when collapsed, and packs 5 stops of stabilization.
Use the code "CANONSAVE500" at checkout, valid until August 07.

💰 Lowest price ever!
✅ 5 stops of stabilization
❌ Quite a heavy lens

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

