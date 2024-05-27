I've just spotted this brilliant bank holiday bargain on one of Canon's best (and more expensive!) lenses. Right now there's £500 off the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1, making it just £2,439 – that's the lowest price it's ever been!

Make sure to snap this up quickly if you want to avoid paying the full three grand for this stunning long-range lens.

Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM | was £2,939 | £2,439

SAVE £500 at London Camera Exchange This superb super-telephoto lens is also comparatively compact, at just 207mm when collapsed, and packs 5 stops of stabilization.

Use the code "CANONSAVE500" at checkout, valid until August 07. 💰 Lowest price ever!

✅ 5 stops of stabilization

❌ Quite a heavy lens

The Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM is an incredible lens if you need both reach and versatility. The 100-500mm focal range makes it one of the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife as well as one of the best lenses for sports, giving you range as well as responsiveness to cover subjects close and afar.

It pairs particularly well with the Canon EOS R5 and R6 Mark II, able to keep up with blistering burst speed and the lightning-fast AF, and it becomes a mighty 160-800mm if you mount it to an APS-C body like the EOS R7.

With 5 stops of stabilization baked into the lens, you're going to get rock-steady shots whether you're capturing the action in your face or at a safe distance away.

Need to get closer to the action? Take a look at the best Canon telephoto lenses and the best Canon superzoom lenses!