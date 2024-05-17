Lomography's latest cameras celebrate iconic artist Gustav Klimt

By
published

Lomography celebrates an icon of art history with Gustav Klimt-inspired instant camera designs

Lomo’Instant Automat Camera and Lenses Klimt Collection
(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography is no stranger to creating cameras in wonderful and wacky colors – indeed, some of the best Lomography cameras really push the aesthetics. This time, however, it has opted for a more refined and classic approach, celebrating the art of renowned Austrian artist Gustav Klimt. 

Perhaps Austria's most famous artist, Klimt was an icon of the Vienna secession movement – an artistic movement closely related to art nouveau, formed in 1897. Klimt's paintings were rebellious and pioneering at the time, and are now considered some of the most recognizable and important in art history. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles