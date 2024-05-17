Lomography's latest cameras celebrate iconic artist Gustav Klimt

Lomography is no stranger to creating cameras in wonderful and wacky colors – indeed, some of the best Lomography cameras really push the aesthetics. This time, however, it has opted for a more refined and classic approach, celebrating the art of renowned Austrian artist Gustav Klimt.

Perhaps Austria's most famous artist, Klimt was an icon of the Vienna secession movement – an artistic movement closely related to art nouveau, formed in 1897. Klimt's paintings were rebellious and pioneering at the time, and are now considered some of the most recognizable and important in art history.

(Image credit: Lomography)

Four of his best-known works are the subject of the new Klimt Collection of Lomo’Instant Automat Cameras. Two special editions of the camera feature in the collection, each with a separate image on the front and rear.

First is The Gold Leaf Edition, which was inspired by Klimt's use of gold leaf in his paintings, and features the artworks Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I on the front and The Kiss on the rear. The second in the collection is named the Water Serpents II / Maiden Edition, after the two artworks of the same names depicted on the camera.

"The Lomo’Instant Automat Camera and Lenses Klimt Collection invites photographers around the world to infuse their instant captures with their own artistry," says Lomography.

Sample images taken on the cameras (Image credit: Lomography)

Creativity and artistry have always been at the forefront of the company's product design, and this is no different with the Lomo’Instant Automat. Where it differs from other instant cameras on the market is the ability to add different lenses, providing different focal lengths and creative lens options.

Creativity is pushed further with the additional features of a multiple exposure mode, long exposure mode, and a built-in flash with colored gel filters. But on top of the experimental and creative elements, the Automat also offers a great traditional instant camera experience.

It uses Fujifilm Instax Mini film, has a standard focal length of 60mm, features changeable apertures of auto, f/8, and f/22, and offers exposure compensation of up to one stop.

The Lomo’Instant Automat Camera and Lenses Klimt Collection is available now for $199 / £179 / AU $219. And if the Klimt designs do not take your fancy, Lomography offers plenty of other colorways and designs.

(Image credit: Lomography)

