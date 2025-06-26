Leica marks 100th birthday with retro D-Lux 8, Sofort 2, and a strictly limited Trinovid 10x40

Leica is warming up for its centenary with a trio of special-edition models that pair modern internals with design cues lifted straight from Oskar Barnack’s original Leica I of 1925. All three wear the discreet “100 Years Of Leica” badge and ditch the famous red dot for a subtler, nickel-on-black finish.

Headlining the launch is a commemorative version of Leica’s pocketable Micro Four Thirds compact – the Leica D-Lux 8. The nickel-coloured top plate loses its usual model engraving, while a textured black leatherette – the same grain used on M-series rangefinders – covers the camera body. Cross-knurled dials and a conical shutter collar finish the look. With the thumb rest shaved off and branding dialled down, the aesthetic is stunningly minimalist. The spec sheet, though, remains unchanged, so expect the same fast 24-75mm-equivalent zoom and 17MP Micro Four Thirds sensor.

Next up – instant-film fans get a stealth-black Leica Sofort 2. A glossy frame around the print slot, a nickel lens cap, and a centenary “100” stamp on the top plate mark the celebration. Like the D-Lux 8, the internals remain untouched, with the camera keeping the same hybrid digital-to-instax workflow that made the Sofort 2 my pick for the chicest instant camera.

Given the special nature of these products, you might expect prices to be stratospheric, but thankfully, you can pick up a little bit of Leica history for only marginally more than the regular versions. The Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years Of Leica costs $2,150 / £1,600 (usually $1,915 / £1,450) and the Leica Sofort 2 100 Years Of Leica costs $499 / £425 (usually $399 / £360).

Finally, for true Leica collectors, the real temptation is a pair of Trinovid 10x40 binoculars. Limited to just 100 units worldwide, the binoculars sport hand-polished, black-anodised barrels wrapped in premium leatherette, plus nickel accents and cross knurling to mirror the cameras. The red dot is replaced by the anniversary mark, and each pair ships with a matching leather case and strap. If you can get your hands on one of the very limited numbers, the Leica Trinovid 10x40 100 Years Of Leica edition will cost £2,350 (US price to be confirmed).

