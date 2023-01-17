Let there be light: Leica SL cameras get Profoto Connect Pro compatibility

By Sebastian Oakley
published

The Profoto Connect Pro is now compatible with your Leica SL camera system

Profoto Connect Pro for Leica
(Image credit: Profoto)

If you've been waiting for a professional lighting solution for your Leica SL camera, then today is that day! For more than a century, Leica has been manufacturing outstanding precision tools to produce outstanding image quality. This commitment has now been re-emphasized by the cooperation between Leica and leading lighting specialist Profoto. 

Profoto's Connect Pro flash control is now available for the Leica SL camera system, including the Leica SL (opens in new tab), Leica SL2 (opens in new tab) and Leica SL2-S (opens in new tab), which provides SL shooters with fast and precise control when adjusting the balance between ambient light and flash. 

The Profoto Connect Pro serves as a remote control and central hub between the camera and your flash units, connecting to the camera via the hot shoe, ready to be used immediately. With clear and intuitive controls, this slim flash trigger works reliably and with consistent performance under changing light conditions, where the established TTL and HSS functions can speed up the workflow.

(Image credit: Profoto)

In automatic mode, the flash output is calculated automatically and can then be adjusted with the Connect Pro. In manual mode, photographers have the ability to adjust the exposure according to their personal style, being able to achieve wonderful lighting set-ups to make subjects look their best. 

The Connect Pro, and other Leica-compatible Profoto products, will also be available in selected Leica Stores soon. This is a great relief to Leica users who are often left looking at brand-only solutions, or opting for highly professional products that might be too much for the camera enthusiast to handle. 

Thankfully Profoto offers the best of both worlds, and this new offering will surely increase the amount of Leica users making the most of their systems with flash photography.

Sebastian Oakley
