Profoto expands its cinema lighting lineup with three new LEDs built for modern filmmakers

Profoto, best known for its industry-renowned photography lighting kits, is making serious moves in the world of cinema lighting. After introducing the L1600D earlier this year, the Swedish company has just unveiled three new constant lighting systems: the LP2000C, L600C, and L600D.

All three lights will be officially premiered at the Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles on June 6–7, held at Universal Studios. The launch event marks Profoto’s most significant push yet into cinema lighting, and it’s a clear signal that they’re taking this market seriously.

Each brings Profoto’s signature blend of technical quality and practical design to film and video production. The company’s message with these lights is a clear statement of intent; these lights are "faster, lighter, and brighter", and they’re built to meet the needs of professionals across both photography and cinema.

Above: A video showcasing the Profoto LP2000C

The LP2000C leads the lineup as a powerful new soft panel that Profoto claims is the world’s brightest full-color LED panel. Delivering an impressive 2000 watts of rich, full-spectrum light, it’s engineered to provide unmatched quality while staying nimble enough for demanding film sets.

Weighing just 27kg, about 50% less than its closest competitors, the LP2000C combines brute strength with practical portability. Profoto’s patent-pending CTech cooling system not only keeps the unit cool but also contributes to its dramatically reduced weight.

The light features a wide CCT range from 2000K to 15,000K and a TLCI of 97, ensuring true-to-life colors and soft, flattering illumination. Its 360° aluminum rail system enables flexible mounting in any orientation and a new SnapBag pairs with Profoto’s Speed Clamp for lightning-fast setups.

Designed to withstand real-world production demands, it’s IP65-rated for weather resistance, making it just as effective on location as in the studio. The LP2000C is now available for pre-order at $12,995, with shipping expected in Q3 of this year.

Above: A video showcasing the Profoto L600C and L600D

Next in the lineup is the L600C, a full-color 600W point-source LED that focuses on power, color precision, and portability. With no ballast and a streamlined, self-contained design, the L600C is all about speed on set.

It features Profoto’s new HydroCTech cooling system, which enables the light to stay silent and cool without compromising performance. This also helps keep the total weight down to just 6.1kg.

Under the hood is Profoto’s Core LED engine, using the world’s first RGBWWW chipset, which enables the light to deliver a TLCI of 99 and extremely high SSI values, up to 90 at 3200K and 84 at 5500K. The wide color temperature range, combined with support for over 300 digital gels and compatibility with more than 55 Profoto light modifiers, offers filmmakers and DPs incredible creative control.

Wireless connectivity is built-in via DMX, CRMX, and Profoto’s own Air system, with intuitive onboard controls and app support rounding out the package. The L600C is available now for pre-order at $3,995, with shipping beginning in Q3.

Profoto L600 (Image credit: Profoto)

Completing the trio of new lights is the L600D, a daylight-balanced 600W point-source LED aimed at users who require compact, high-output lighting with color accuracy and simplicity.

Sharing the same HydroCTech cooling system as the L600C, the L600D weighs slightly less at 5.9kg. It offers daylight-balanced output with a TLCI of 99 and an SSI of 86, making it ideal for scenarios where natural-looking skin tones and accurate daylight replication are essential.

Like its full-color sibling, it features precise 16-bit dimming from 0.1% to 100%, with no flicker at any frame rate. All controls, power, and connectivity are integrated into one compact unit, enabling quick deployment on set.

The L600D is also compatible with Profoto’s broad range of modifiers, maintaining the modularity that many photographers and filmmakers have come to expect from the brand. It’s now available for pre-order at $2,995, with delivery expected in Q3.

Profoto LP2000C (Image credit: Profoto)

While Profoto’s reputation has long been cemented in the world of photography, this latest expansion into cinema suggests a broader vision that caters to creators who don’t want to compromise between still and motion workflows.

The LP2000C, L600C, and L600D aren’t just repurposed lights for video, they’re built from the ground up for film sets, with features and performance tailored specifically to production realities.

If Profoto’s track record in photography lighting is anything to go by, these cinema fixtures are likely to become fast favorites among professionals who demand quality, reliability, and ease of use.

