Profoto launches a brand-new light modifier promising "unparalleled accuracy and artistic flair"

Profoto, a manufacturer synonymous with high-performance lighting, has unveiled its latest addition to the world of light shaping – the Spot Small.

Compact, precise, and creatively versatile, this new light modifier is designed for professional photographers who demand complete control over their lighting setup, whether in the studio or on location.

Known for its beautifully engineered strobes and modifiers, Profoto continues to set the bar with tools that empower image makers to push their visual storytelling.

The Profoto Spot Small is no exception. At its core is a high-quality 115 mm optical lens that delivers a focused, artifact-free beam.

Introducing the Spot Small - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the Profoto Spot Small in action

The Spot Small is ideal for photographers working in fashion, portraiture, product and fine art photography, as this spotlight is all about shaping light with clarity and intent.

Its small form factor naturally lends itself to a harder quality of light but, with the added precision of beam control, it's easy to finesse subtlety or intensity depending on how it's used.

Profoto has built the Spot Small with integrated metal leaves for cutting and shaping light, along with support for optional accessories like an adjustable Iris, which alters the beam size, and a Gobo Holder.

The Gobo Holder opens the door for everything from tight shafts of light to projected patterns and textures. In addition, the magnetic front ring is compatible with Profoto’s Clic light shaping tools, such as gels and grids, making it an incredibly versatile piece of kit.

Adding a gobo to the Profoto Spot Small unlocks limitless creative options (Image credit: Profoto)

Designed with professional shooting in mind, robust vented housing is designed for 360° cooling, made to perform consistently even during longer shoots. And thanks to its compatibility with both flat-fronted and protruded flash heads, the Spot Small integrates seamlessly into existing Profoto setups.

The Profoto Spot Small is available to pre-order now for $1,695 / £1,595 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

Ultimately, the Spot Small looks to elevate the simple spotlight into a tool for defining detail, shaping mood, and enhancing creative expression with lighting precision.

Photographer Fabian Öhrn using the Profoto Spot Small in his studio (Image credit: Profoto • Lloyd McCullough)

