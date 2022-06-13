Leica's strongest film camera ever is made from titanium – but will cost you $20,000!

Leica has announced its strongest film camera yet, in a new limited-edition set comprising of a Leica M-A (opens in new tab) and the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH lens, all made from Titanium.

This of course is not the first time Leica has announced a titanium set within the realm of special edition cameras however, it is the first in a while, since the Leica M6 TTL Titanium in 2001.

This new limited-edition Leica M-A called the “Titan” set marks the sixth time Leica has released a limited-edition camera and lens with a titanium exterior, continuing a tradition that first started in 2001. Distinguished by a look that is as elegant as it is exclusive, the set combines the timeless appeal of the companies analogue Leica M-A with the classic design of the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH.

To create this high-end ensemble, key components of the camera and lens are milled from solid titanium – a material known for its exceptional resilience and durability. This imbues the camera and lens with an even greater solidity, as well as a unique appearance that is impossible to achieve with any other material.

As a pure mechanical camera, the Leica M-A relies neither on power nor data connections to function and as such It is the epitome of Leica’s philosophy to concentrate on the essential: a return to photography in its purest form.

The sophisticated design of this special edition is enhanced by the classic ‘Ernst Leitz Wetzlar’ script on the top plate. Presented in a special presentation box with an inner lining of black silk, the set includes the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH., whose external components are also made of titanium for this special edition – and whose appearance is modelled on the very first Summicron-M with a 50 mm focal length, introduced in 1956.

Another element of the set’s classic aesthetic is the round lens hood, also made of solid titanium. With its unparalleled optical performance, the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH. represents the pinnacle of full-frame lens design. Both the camera and lens feature engravings with their respective special-edition serial numbers.

The Leica M-A Titan set is on sale for $19,995 / £18,000 and is limited to just 250 pieces worldwide. Personally, I think this set looks amazing and comes with bragging rights of having the strongest film camera ever made... but, it is worth the extra money for those rights? That's for you to decide.

