Leica reimagines its famous Summilux 35mm f/1.4 ASPH lens

The history of Leica producing lenses dates back more than 150 years and tells of innovative engineering, uncompromising precision work, and offering incredible image quality. It is a story about legendary tools, which photographers rank among the best in the world.

This applies especially to Leica M lenses, and now the most versatile among them has been redesigned and refined to provide even more flexibility for creativity for those out in the field: the new Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH is born.

Pre-order the Black variant at B&H (US) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Silver variant at B&H (US) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Black variant at Wex (UK) (opens in new tab)

Pre-order the Silver variant at Wex (UK) (opens in new tab)

In this new design, eleven instead of nine aperture blades are used for a visibly improved bokeh and the closest focusing distance has been reduced from 70 to 40 centimeters. This is made possible by a patent-pending double-cam unit newly developed by Leica engineers which allow the rotation angle of the focus ring to almost double to 176° in comparison to the previous model – with the same compact size of the lens.

This ensures reliable, precise focusing over the entire setting range. Up to 70 centimeters, this works, as usual, via the range-finder of all digital and analog M cameras. After a slightly perceptible resistance, the extended close-up range between 70 and 40 centimeters is focusable via Live View on the screen, Visoflex viewfinder, or Leica FOTOS app - sorry older digital or analog Leica users, this new lens ability is only for those with an M240 and up.

The lens' industrial design has been brought up to date with almost unchanged dimensions – the new Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH is only 2 millimetres shorter, while 2 millimetres have been added to the diameter. As with the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH., the lens hood is now round and directly integrated into the lens and can easily be screwed in and unscrewed at any time; allowing for even faster and more flexible handling, and for even more design freedom when taking photos.

Two colour variants (black and silver) of the new Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH are available globally at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and authorised dealers.

The retail price of the black variant will be $5,395 / £4,950.00 including VAT and the retail price of the silver variant will be $5,595 / £5,100.00 including VAT.

