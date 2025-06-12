Leica unveils its lightest SL zoom lens yet – and it’s a beauty

Leica’s latest SL-System lens is a reflection of the brand’s long-standing mastery in optical engineering - over 150 years in the making.

The new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH. arrives as the lightest and most compact zoom lens yet for the SL lineup of L-mount mirrorless lenses, built with the kind of precision and elegance that Leica is known for.

It’s designed for those who want a fast, do-it-all standard zoom that’s ready for everyday work, with performance that doesn’t compromise.

(Image credit: Leica)

Thanks to its constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, this lens is built to serve both photographers and filmmakers alike. Its optical formula includes aspherical elements that play a crucial role in keeping performance sharp and consistent across the board.

Covering 28 to 70mm, it’s a range that hits the sweet spot - wide enough for travel and landscapes, yet with enough reach to shoot portraits with depth and intimacy. The autofocus is fast and accurate, while Leica’s advanced coatings ensure color and contrast are both rich and lifelike.

Despite a solid metal housing that keeps out dust and splashes, the lens remains nimble in the hand - just 572g and only 102mm in length. The advanced internal technology is securely shielded from external elements, such as dust and splash water, thanks to its durable metal housing. Its size and weight make it a practical companion for all-day shoots, whether you’re working with stills or motion.

(Image credit: Leica)

The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH. goes on sale globally from today, and will be available individually or as part of a bundle with the Leica SL3-S.

The lens is priced at $1,890 / £1,650, with the lens hood sold separately. For those opting for the full kit, the SL3-S Vario Kit 28–70 comes in at $6,495 / £5,590.00.