Leica unveils its lightest SL zoom lens yet – and it’s a beauty
Precision meets portability in Leica’s most compact L-mount mirrorless zoom yet
Leica’s latest SL-System lens is a reflection of the brand’s long-standing mastery in optical engineering - over 150 years in the making.
The new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH. arrives as the lightest and most compact zoom lens yet for the SL lineup of L-mount mirrorless lenses, built with the kind of precision and elegance that Leica is known for.
It’s designed for those who want a fast, do-it-all standard zoom that’s ready for everyday work, with performance that doesn’t compromise.
Thanks to its constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the zoom range, this lens is built to serve both photographers and filmmakers alike. Its optical formula includes aspherical elements that play a crucial role in keeping performance sharp and consistent across the board.
Covering 28 to 70mm, it’s a range that hits the sweet spot - wide enough for travel and landscapes, yet with enough reach to shoot portraits with depth and intimacy. The autofocus is fast and accurate, while Leica’s advanced coatings ensure color and contrast are both rich and lifelike.
Despite a solid metal housing that keeps out dust and splashes, the lens remains nimble in the hand - just 572g and only 102mm in length. The advanced internal technology is securely shielded from external elements, such as dust and splash water, thanks to its durable metal housing. Its size and weight make it a practical companion for all-day shoots, whether you’re working with stills or motion.
The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH. goes on sale globally from today, and will be available individually or as part of a bundle with the Leica SL3-S.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The lens is priced at $1,890 / £1,650, with the lens hood sold separately. For those opting for the full kit, the SL3-S Vario Kit 28–70 comes in at $6,495 / £5,590.00.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.