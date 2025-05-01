Leica is refreshing one of its most legendary camera designs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first mass-produced 35mm camera. The Leica M11 will get the brand’s iconic special edition treatment with the Leica M11 “100 Years of Leica New York USA” model. The special edition camera is a US-exclusive camera that launches ahead of the company’s celebrations in New York City, NY, for the 100th anniversary of its 35mm cameras.

While Leica previously teased limited edition camera earlier this year, the company has now officially shared the price and launch date. The special edition camera launches on May 01 for $10,695. The special edition will only be available in the US, however, with only 100 of the cameras available at select US locations. The limited edition version will have “New York USA” etched into the top plate. Leica says the camera’s design also features a premium glossy black paint finish inspired by older Leica M cameras. The special edition’s black cowhide wrap is also designed to recall the feel of Leica’s historic cameras.

The shutter release, on-off switch, ISO, and speed dials will be silver chromed to complement the design. The iconic red logo is replaced by a black screw and each special edition camera will be numbered.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Leicas) (Image credit: Leicas) (Image credit: Leicas)

While the limited edition dresses up the camera’s exterior, the Leica M11 100 Years of Leica New York will feature the same technology as the M11, including a 60MP full-frame sensor. The Leica M11 is a rangefinder-inspired manual focus only camera that uses Leica’s lineup of M lenses.

While the limited edition camera will only have 100 models available and be exclusive to the US, Leica will launch five more special edition cameras in five other countries as the company continues its 100th anniversary celebration. The special edition cameras are expected also to feature models for Milan, Italy; Dubai, UAE; Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; and Wetzlar, Germany. Like the New York edition, each country edition will only have 100 cameras available.

The special editions will have six different variations for different cities (Image credit: Leica)

Leica is planning a number of events to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Leica I, the first 35mm camera that was mass-produced. While Leica itself was founded in 1869, the company made microscope optics until it released its first camera in 1925. The launch of the New York special edition M11 camera comes ahead of the brand’s May 03 event in the city. The event includes interactive photo sessions, exhibits, and appearances from several photographers, including Mathieu Bitton, Ralph Gibson, Bruce Davidson, Mark Mann, and Bil Brown.

The special edition Leica M11 New York will be available at the Leica Store in New York from May 01, as well as “select Leica store locations.” The special edition camera lists for $10,695.

