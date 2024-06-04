LEAKED: Tamron to announce a new $799 superzoom lens this week

Tamron will announce a new 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 superzoom lens this week, according to a leaked press release

It looks like a new superzoom lens is on the way from Tamron this week. According to a leaked press release, it will be a $799 full-frame lens for Sony E mount.

The lens in question is the Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD telephoto lens. Speculation as to whether it is an update to the 50-400mm f/4.5-6.5 or just an alternative option has begun. The specifications seem to indicate both, with the leaked info (shared by Sony Alpha Rumors) suggesting it is an "extremely compact" upgrade. 

