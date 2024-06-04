LEAKED: Tamron to announce a new $799 superzoom lens this week

It looks like a new superzoom lens is on the way from Tamron this week. According to a leaked press release, it will be a $799 full-frame lens for Sony E mount.

The lens in question is the Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD telephoto lens. Speculation as to whether it is an update to the 50-400mm f/4.5-6.5 or just an alternative option has begun. The specifications seem to indicate both, with the leaked info (shared by Sony Alpha Rumors) suggesting it is an "extremely compact" upgrade.

Despite having a large focal range, from 50mm on the widest end to 300mm on the narrowest, and a more than competent variable aperture range of f/4.5-6.3, the lens measures just 150mm with a light weight of 665g. Compared to the Tamron 50-400mm, which weighs 1,115g, the new upgrade will certainly be a more appealing option for landscape photographers as any weight saved on hikes is valued.

Much like all of Tamron's recent releases, the lens arrangement promises to effectively control aberrations and produce high image quality throughout the entire zoom range. This was certainly the case when testing the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 and now must be considered the norm with new Tamron lenses.

The leaks include pricing for the lens, at $799 in the US (Image credit: Tamron via Sony Alpha Rumors)

The lens also incorporates a VXD linear motor focus mechanism for quiet, fast, and efficient AF and tracking – which, coupled with the image stabilization, should make for a great shooting experience, be it slow-paced landscapes or speedy wildlife.

Other notable features include a moisture-resistant construction, fluorine coating, a 67mm filter thread and compatibility with Tamron's Lens Utility software – which has just undergone a significant update that enables greater control and customization for Tamron users.

The lens will offer a lightweight alternative choice to the existing 50-400mm. Although it is shorter on the long end, the reduced size and weight will be an appealing option for most shooters, improving on its already versatile offerings.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At present the Tamron 50-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD isn't official, but it is strongly believed that we will receive an announcement this week. I look forward to seeing the market's reaction to this lens, as Tamron could well have another award winner on its hands.

Tamron appears to be on an upward trajectory developing some fantastic affordable lens options that do not compromise on performance. Recent releases saw two excellent award-winning zoom lenses, the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 and the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2, continuing to show why third-party lens manufacturers are outselling native lenses.

You may also be interested in our guides to the best lenses for landscapes, the best lenses for bird photography, and the best cheap lenses.