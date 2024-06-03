Tamron launches version 3.0 of its Lens Utility software

Tamron has released a new update to its Lens Utility software, and revised the mobile version for Android devices.

Tamron Lens Utility was originally introduced in October 2021 and allows owners of compatible Tamron lenses to customize various functions to suit their shooting style and preferences. A year later Tamron expanded the software to be compatible with Android devices, so lens parameters could be adjusted on the go. The system works via a built-in USB port on the barrel of compatible Tamron lenses, allowing the lens to be connected directly to a computer or Android device.

(Image credit: Tamron)

Version 3.0 of Tamron Lens Utility introduces several new and improved features:

Delay Time Start is a feature that delays activation of a focus shift after the Focus Set Button has been pressed. The purpose of this is to prevent camera shake or button noises being recorded when the Focus Set Button is pressed.

Version 3.0 contains a new Focus Stopper feature. This fixes the focus range when manual focus is operated during video shooting, thereby preventing you from overshooting your focal point.

Tamron has also added a new astrophotography feature to the Lens Utility software. Astro Focus Lock (Astro FC-L) enables focus to be shifted to infinity, in order to fix focus on stars, after which the focus ring is locked to prevent accidental focus adjustment.

Lastly is a new feature exclusive to Tamron Lens Utility Mobile: Digital Follow Focus (DFF). This allows you to fix a focus range between two points and perform focus operations from your phone screen, such as follow focussing.

Tamron Lens Utility version 3.0 is available to download now.