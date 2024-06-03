Tamron launches version 3.0 of its Lens Utility software

Now you can take even greater control over compatible lenses

Tamron has released a new update to its Lens Utility software, and revised the mobile version for Android devices.

Tamron Lens Utility was originally introduced in October 2021 and allows owners of compatible Tamron lenses to customize various functions to suit their shooting style and preferences. A year later Tamron expanded the software to be compatible with Android devices, so lens parameters could be adjusted on the go. The system works via a built-in USB port on the barrel of compatible Tamron lenses, allowing the lens to be connected directly to a computer or Android device.

