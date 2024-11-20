Laowa releases another 'world first' with new 60mm anamorphic macro cine lens

By
published

Laowa continues to innovate, releasing yet another 'world first' for its Nanomorph range of affordable cine lenses

Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2
(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Venus Optics has certainly been busy this year, launching a number of new cine lens lines and developing several 'world first' innovative lenses. It appears the third-party lens manufacturer has decided to sneak in at least one more before the end of the year by launching a 60mm anamorphic macro lens designed for S35.

The Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2 is a new lens added to the Nanomorph range, a range created to offer more affordable anamorphic cine lenses. The Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 blends macro lens and anamorphic capabilities that enable the user to get creative with their filmmaking, producing an incredibly shallow depth of field that would ordinarily require a diopter to produce.

