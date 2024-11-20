Laowa releases another 'world first' with new 60mm anamorphic macro cine lens

Venus Optics has certainly been busy this year, launching a number of new cine lens lines and developing several 'world first' innovative lenses. It appears the third-party lens manufacturer has decided to sneak in at least one more before the end of the year by launching a 60mm anamorphic macro lens designed for S35.

The Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2 is a new lens added to the Nanomorph range, a range created to offer more affordable anamorphic cine lenses. The Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 blends macro lens and anamorphic capabilities that enable the user to get creative with their filmmaking, producing an incredibly shallow depth of field that would ordinarily require a diopter to produce.

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Priced at just $1,999, Laowa is delivering on its promise to make more affordable anamorphic cine lenses but in addition, the lens is also full of features that make it a unique option for modern-day filmmaking.

The 'world's first' claim regards the lens being the first 60mm 0.5X Macro anamorphic lens for S35 sensors. This combination of elements enables users to capture a 1:2 magnification ratio and a 1.5x squeezed anamorphic image. This results in extremely close details of the subject, enhanced further by the minimum focus distance of just 24cm and the cinematic nature of anamorphic.

This helps to blur out much of the frame using a smaller window of focus to draw attention to the subject, a great compositional tool and one that often requires the use of diopters, filters, or vaseline on the lens.

The set up of a the camera and lens above the typewriter (Image credit: Venus Optics)

The resulting image (Image credit: Venus Optics)

The T2.9 aperture produces fantastic subject separation, resulting in smooth image fall-off and spherical bokeh thanks to its 13 aperture blades. The wide aperture also facilitates good low-light performance, which is vital in the modern age of filmmaking where versatility and adaptability are key.

Other notable features of the 60mm Nanomorph include a 270º focus throw for precise adjustments, amber/blue/silver color flare options for a more customized style, a 1.5X constant squeeze ratio, and an ergonomic and uniformed design integrating with the rest of the Nanomorph line.

"LAZY SNUG" - A Demo Short Film | Shot with Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2 - YouTube Watch On

Above: A short film shot entirely on the Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2

Although designed for S35 sensors, the lens can be paired with the Laowa 1.4x full-frame expander to convert it into an 84mm T4 full-frame 1:2 macro anamorphic Lens. This enables the users to create the same level of focus distance and macro abilities on full-frame cameras such as the Blackmagic Pyxis or Sony FX6.

The Laowa Nanomorph 60mm T2.9 1.5X S35 Macro 1:2 is available now in the default PL mount and included EF mount, although adapters are available for use on Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L mount. The lens is priced at $1,999 / £1,580 / AU $3,000 (UK and Australian pricing converted from US price at the time of writing).

