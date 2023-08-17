Laowa looks set to release a new ultra-compact, low-cost prime lens

By Ben Andrews
published

Available for multiple mounts, the new lens makes up for its slow maximum aperture with superb portability

LAOWA FFII 15mm F5.0 Cookie
(Image credit: https://asobinet.com)

Venus Optics, makers of Laowa lenses, looks set to launch a new compact prime lens soon, and will be another entry in its 'Cookie' prime lens line-up. The LAOWA FFII 15mm F5.0 Cookie has already been on display at the recent Photo & Imaging show in Shanghai, and the exact specifications have apparently been published on Venus Optics' Weibo social media account.

They reveal the lens will have full-frame coverage, while still maintaining compact 67.1mm x 42mm dimensions and a low 160g weight. With the lens being so small, filter size is a tiny 39mm. Likely due to this overall compactness, the lens’ maximum f/5 aperture is relatively narrow for a prime wide-angle lens. But this needn’t necessarily be a deal-breaker if the lens is paired with a mirrorless body incorporating IBIS, thereby allowing for slower shutter speeds with lower risk of camera shake. The 15mm focal length translates to a 100-degree angle of view, while minimum object distance is advertised at just 0.12 meters. The optical stack includes two aspherical lenses to improve sharpness, 4 extra-low dispersion elements to reduce chromatic aberrations, and three high-refractive index elements to help reduce the size and weight of the lens.

(Image credit: https://asobinet.com)

The lens is likely to come in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica L and Leica M mounts, and unusually for a simple, multi-mount Laowa lens, it's pictured with electronic contacts, allowing communication with the host camera. Focus is still likely to be manual, however, although focus peaking does make this a relatively painless process.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but given the accessible cost of the existing Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie, the new 15mm F/5 Cookie is unlikely to break the bank.

Story credit: asobinet.com

