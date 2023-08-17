Laowa looks set to release a new ultra-compact, low-cost prime lens

Venus Optics, makers of Laowa lenses, looks set to launch a new compact prime lens soon, and will be another entry in its 'Cookie' prime lens line-up. The LAOWA FFII 15mm F5.0 Cookie has already been on display at the recent Photo & Imaging show in Shanghai, and the exact specifications have apparently been published on Venus Optics' Weibo social media account.

They reveal the lens will have full-frame coverage, while still maintaining compact 67.1mm x 42mm dimensions and a low 160g weight. With the lens being so small, filter size is a tiny 39mm. Likely due to this overall compactness, the lens’ maximum f/5 aperture is relatively narrow for a prime wide-angle lens. But this needn’t necessarily be a deal-breaker if the lens is paired with a mirrorless body incorporating IBIS, thereby allowing for slower shutter speeds with lower risk of camera shake. The 15mm focal length translates to a 100-degree angle of view, while minimum object distance is advertised at just 0.12 meters. The optical stack includes two aspherical lenses to improve sharpness, 4 extra-low dispersion elements to reduce chromatic aberrations, and three high-refractive index elements to help reduce the size and weight of the lens.

(Image credit: https://asobinet.com)

The lens is likely to come in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Leica L and Leica M mounts, and unusually for a simple, multi-mount Laowa lens, it's pictured with electronic contacts, allowing communication with the host camera. Focus is still likely to be manual, however, although focus peaking does make this a relatively painless process.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, but given the accessible cost of the existing Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie, the new 15mm F/5 Cookie is unlikely to break the bank.

Story credit: asobinet.com

