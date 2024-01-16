Just 2 days left to take advantage of Fujifilm's monster discounts!

Fujifilm has been offering some pretty big discounts on its best cameras and lenses since Black Friday, but all good things must come to an end as they look set to end on January 18 - that means you have just two days left!

The two promotions offer savings across Fujifilm's X series and GFX systems, offering huge cashback options for the former and outright outrageous discounts for the latter. I have highlighted some key deals below:

Fujifilm X-T5 Digital Camera Body (Black) + Fujifilm XF 56mm f1.2 R Lens | was £2,298 | now £1,798

Save £500 at Wex including Fujifilm cashback The XF 56mm offers an 85mm-equivalent focal length and a super-fast maximum aperture of f1.2. This camera and lens combo is perfect for portraits enabling the capture of beautiful bokeh and sharp details.

Fujifilm XF 200mm f/2 R LM OIS WR 1.4xTC | was £4,339 | Now £3,789

Save £550 at Clifton Camera with Fujifilm cashback

This 200mm lens raises the bar for Fujifilm super-fast telephoto lenses offering a wide f/2 aperture perfect for sports and wildlife photography. This lens includes a Fujinon XF 1.4X Teleconverter for even further versatility!

Fujifilm XF 50mm f1.0 R WR Lens | was £1,449 | now £1,079

Save £370 at Wex with Fujifilm cashback The XF 50mm lens is the equivalent to 75mm in full-frame, and enables exceptional portrait capture with shallow depth of field and smooth bokeh. The super-fast f/1 offers great versatility offering great low light capabilities.

GFX

Fujifilm GFX 50S II + 35-70mm | was £3,799 | now £3,099

Save £700 at Clifton Cameras For those looking to leap into the world of medium format photography, the GFX 50S II is one of the best cameras on the market. This medium-format monster is the perfect entry point for starting the larger sensor journey. The stunning 51.4MP medium format sensor, 6.5 stop in-body IS, and fast and accurate autofocus are all packed into a body weighing in at only 900g. This GF35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR is the perfect starter lens and one that is highly versatile. This kit was my entry point and I haven't looked back since!

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was £5,499 | now £4,499

Save £1,000 at Jessops This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images. This camera has the specs and features that would have been exclusive to studio photography not long ago but this can be taken anywhere, with stunning image quality and weather sealing, it is an exceptional camera for landscapes.

Fujifilm GF 110mm f2 R LM WR | was £2,599 | now £2,099

Save £500 at Wex The GF 110mm f/2 is the best portrait lens I have used on the GFX system. It is tacked sharp and renders the out-of-focus areas with naturally smooth bokeh. The image quality is sublime, and the linear motor allows for quick and accurate AF and that is most welcome on the medium format system.

These are a few of my choices that are available under the Fujifilm promotion, but there are many more to take advantage of. As the site's resident Fujifilm fan, I may be slightly biased, but both the X series and the GFX system have been pushing boundaries over the past few years.

The X series has produced some of the best hybrid cameras on the market, as well as some of the best cameras for street photography. The retro and inconspicuous style offers both great form and function, and when used in conjunction with the Fujifilm film simulations, it is as close to shooting film as you can get without actually shooting film.

The GFX system offers a different and unique experience. It wasn't that long ago that medium format cameras rarely left the studio, but the GFX system offers the same stunning image quality but with more maneuverability and versatility, making it one of the best camera systems for landscapes and portraits alike.

If you are on the fence about jumping into a new camera system, Fujifilm offers a great loan scheme, where you can try out cameras and lenses before you take the leap.

But if you feel ready I'd recommend taking advantage of these awesome deals as you only have until January 18!

See our guides for more information on the best GF lenses and the best medium format camera.