I've used the best cameras in Hollywood and these cinema camera deals are out of this world

By Sebastian Oakley
published

These are the best cinema camera deals that will leave any filmmaker wanting to part with their cash this Black Friday!

Cinema camera deals
(Image credit: Future)

With Black Friday nearly here,  when we are scouring around for the best Black Friday camera deals  we sometimes forget that actually some of the best cinema cameras are also given the Black Friday treatment. So you can really save a chuck of change on many deals on cinema cameras that can honestly help filmmakers have the upper hand when starting out their career or wanting to offer better visuals your their clients.

I've been incredibly lucky to have used some of the best cameras used in Hollywood productions from the likes of Arri and Sony - heck I even own my own Red cinema camera that was used to shoot The Hobbit. So I know a few things when it comes to cameras that are solely built for video production and I have searched the internet to bring you a list of deals that I generally believe are the best out there this Black Friday, and are only available from B&H.

Blackmagic PCC 6K G2|was $1,995|now $1,595

SAVE $400 at B&H on this brilliant 6K Super35 camera that deliverers stunning footage along with a Canon EF mount to access a whole range of lenses - I think this is a great deal for the student filmmaker 

View Deal
Canon EOS C70 + FREE EF to RF adaptor|

SAVE $799.99 at B&H This is one of the best Canon cinema cameras for those who dream about making their first Netflix documentary, compact, shoots DCI 4K and 180fsp in 2K - it is a beast, and now comes with an EF to RF adaptor that's a free accessory worth $599.99.

View Deal
Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 12K (PL)|

SAVE $1,386 at B&H If you want the best resolution cinema camera on the market then this 12K camera is for you. Not only can it shoot 12K at 60fps, but it can also shoot at 8K slow-motion to an incredible 120fps, and 12K under 5K is an incredible deal!

View Deal
Panasonic Lumix BS1H|

SAVE $1,000 at B&H on this brilliant box style that I loved when I reviewed it last year. With its full frame 5.9K sensor this is the best do-it-all camera on the market, rig it up to a full rig or go streamline with just a lens handle and a monitor - $1,000 off is an insane deal!"

View Deal
Sony FX9|

SAVE $1,000 at B&H on this 6K full frame camera that is regarded as one of the best out there for commercial productions and solo filmmakers making their mark.

View Deal

Now, we all know the world of video and filmmaking is an expensive hobby or career, and while some of these deals to the untrained eye might look very expensive - saving $1,000 is a real treat, and can certainly be used for one of the best on-camera monitors or even the best wireless follow focus - you name it these deals will give you a heap of cash spare to help you invest in other equipment that you will need to either start your filmmaking career.

While some of these cinema cameras are still twice the price of the best hybrid cameras on the market - the list above of the best 8K and 6K cinema cameras really are the best in the market today and have a really hefty discount that will certainly help any filmmaker starting out their career or solo filmmaker wanting that camera that will take their career to the next level. 

