It's not Black Friday, but you can save $1,000 off the Panasonic Lumix BS1H

If you're a budding filmmaker looking to upgrade to a cinema camera, you might want to consider a box-style camera. They are small, powerful, and more convenient to use than larger traditional cinema cameras – and to top it, off B&H can save you a heap of cash thanks to a $1,000 price reduction on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H!

This is already one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen – and we're not even in November yet!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H | $3,497.99 | $2,497.99

SAVE $1,000 (B&H) This cinema box camera boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor and is compatible with L-Mount lenses. It boasts 14 stops of dynamic range, anamorphic video, dual native ISO, and 5.9K recording – with up to 4:2:2 10-bit internally and 12-bit RAW via HDMI.

The Panasonic Lumix BS1H shares much of the tech in the Lumix S1H, including its 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor, which also has an OLPF (Optical Low Pass Filter) to suppress moire and false color, and Dual Native ISO (which switches between two different noise circuits for different ISO ranges) with a maximum setting of ISO 51200.

The BS1H offers 6K full-area recording at 24p or 5.4K at 30p (both in a 3:2 ratio) or 5.9K at 30p in 16:9. It offers full area 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p recording in H.264, though 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K HEVC video recording means switching to Super 35mm mode.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

All things considered, this means that the Panasonic Lumix BS1H is the perfect camera for any filmmaker looking to have a powerful, yet compact package to take with them on any shoot. And due to its size, you can run a "barebones" setup or fully rig it out like you're on a Hollywood set and you're still getting outstanding 6K full-frame video – now at an even better price thanks to B&H slashing $1,000 off!