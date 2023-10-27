It's not Black Friday, but you can save $1,000 off the Panasonic Lumix BS1H

By Sebastian Oakley
published

B&H ripped $1,000 off the Panasonic Lumix BS1H – it's not Black Friday but it's still a big bargain!

If you're a budding filmmaker looking to upgrade to a cinema camera, you might want to consider a box-style camera. They are small, powerful, and more convenient to use than larger traditional cinema cameras – and to top it, off B&H can save you a heap of cash thanks to a $1,000 price reduction on the Panasonic Lumix BS1H!

This is already one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've seen – and we're not even in November yet!

Panasonic Lumix BS1H |

Panasonic Lumix BS1H | $3,497.99 | $2,497.99
SAVE $1,000 (B&H) This cinema box camera boasts a 24.2MP full frame sensor and is compatible with L-Mount lenses. It boasts 14 stops of dynamic range, anamorphic video, dual native ISO, and 5.9K recording – with up to 4:2:2 10-bit internally and 12-bit RAW via HDMI. 

The Panasonic Lumix BS1H shares much of the tech in the Lumix S1H, including its 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor, which also has an OLPF (Optical Low Pass Filter) to suppress moire and false color, and Dual Native ISO (which switches between two different noise circuits for different ISO ranges) with a maximum setting of ISO 51200.

The BS1H offers 6K full-area recording at 24p or 5.4K at 30p (both in a 3:2 ratio) or 5.9K at 30p in 16:9. It offers full area 4:2:2 10-bit 4K 30p recording in H.264, though 10-bit 60p 4K/C4K HEVC video recording means switching to Super 35mm mode.

(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

All things considered, this means that the Panasonic Lumix BS1H is the perfect camera for any filmmaker looking to have a powerful, yet compact package to take with them on any shoot. And due to its size, you can run a "barebones" setup or fully rig it out like you're on a Hollywood set and you're still getting outstanding 6K full-frame video – now at an even better price thanks to B&H slashing $1,000 off!

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

