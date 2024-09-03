Is this the end of the Nikon F-mount? SAVE up to a MASSIVE $4,800 in latest sale

If you have been a Nikon photographer at any time since 1959 and have owned any Nikon DSLR 2018 you would have heard of the Nikon F-mount – the company's sole lens mount for a total of 59 years!

Well now might be your last chance to get your hands on a new stock of these fantastic lenses, which you can still use on some of the best Nikon mirrorless cameras with the Nikon FTZ II adapter

Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G |was $1,596.95|$1,156.95 SAVE $440 at B&amp;H.

Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G |was $1,596.95|$1,156.95
SAVE $440 at B&H. Amazing for portraits this lens is equipped with a fast f/1.4 aperture which is perfect for low-lit portraiture 

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E|was $1,996.95|now $1,396.95 SAVE $600 at B&amp;H.

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E|was $1,996.95|now $1,396.95
SAVE $600 at B&H. This stunning 28mm is perfect to use for landscapes to street photography and everything in between.

Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E|was $9,496.95|now $6,646.95 SAVE $2,850 at B&amp;H.

Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E|was $9,496.95|now $6,646.95
SAVE $2,850 at B&H. This superb lens covers a great range and is aimed at the sports photographer. with its 120-300mm focal range, you can be sure to capture all the detail.

Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL|was $12,296.95|now $8,696.95 SAVE $3,600 at B&amp;H.

Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL|was $12,296.95|now $8,696.95
SAVE $3,600 at B&H. While this is out of the price bracket for most of us, I've added this 600mm in because of the MASSIVE $3,600 saving - and if you're in the market for one of these, it's as good as it gets!

Nikon AF-S 800mm f/5.6E FL|was $16,296.95|now $11,496.95 SAVE $4,800 at B&amp;H.

Nikon AF-S 800mm f/5.6E FL|was $16,296.95|now $11,496.95
SAVE $4,800 at B&H. Again if you're in the market for an 800mm lens for wildlife or safari saving $4,800 is nothing to be sniffed at! But this lens is for a very select market.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

