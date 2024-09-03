Is this the end of the Nikon F-mount? SAVE up to a MASSIVE $4,800 in latest sale

If you have been a Nikon photographer at any time since 1959 and have owned any Nikon DSLR 2018 you would have heard of the Nikon F-mount – the company's sole lens mount for a total of 59 years!

Well now might be your last chance to get your hands on a new stock of these fantastic lenses, which you can still use on some of the best Nikon mirrorless cameras with the Nikon FTZ II adapter.

Most can save you on average a cool $440, but if you have your eyes on some of the more exotic super telephoto prime lenses from Nikon you can save a MASSIVE $4,800!

Now I understand not everyone has $11,496.95 spare to be able to save that $4,800 - but as Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World I have searched and looked at every deal and I've listed the one that caught my eye below for all budgets:

Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G |was $1,596.95|$1,156.95

SAVE $440 at B&H. Amazing for portraits this lens is equipped with a fast f/1.4 aperture which is perfect for low-lit portraiture

Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E|was $1,996.95|now $1,396.95

SAVE $600 at B&H. This stunning 28mm is perfect to use for landscapes to street photography and everything in between.

Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E|was $9,496.95|now $6,646.95

SAVE $2,850 at B&H. This superb lens covers a great range and is aimed at the sports photographer. with its 120-300mm focal range, you can be sure to capture all the detail.

Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL|was $12,296.95|now $8,696.95

SAVE $3,600 at B&H. While this is out of the price bracket for most of us, I've added this 600mm in because of the MASSIVE $3,600 saving - and if you're in the market for one of these, it's as good as it gets!

Nikon AF-S 800mm f/5.6E FL|was $16,296.95|now $11,496.95

SAVE $4,800 at B&H. Again if you're in the market for an 800mm lens for wildlife or safari saving $4,800 is nothing to be sniffed at! But this lens is for a very select market.

While this is a rather wild pick of the crop it shows that you're in the market for one of the best Nikon lenses for your best DSLR, or best mirrorless camera with the Nikon FTZ adapter.

While the 'affordable' options in this list are a significant investment, they will last you the test of time and are well worth the initial expenditure.