Is this the end of the Nikon F-mount? SAVE up to a MASSIVE $4,800 in latest sale

If you have been a Nikon photographer at any time since 1959 and have owned any Nikon DSLR 2018 you would have heard of the Nikon F-mount – the company's sole lens mount for a total of 59 years!
Well now might be your last chance to get your hands on a new stock of these fantastic lenses, which you can still use on some of the best Nikon mirrorless cameras with the Nikon FTZ II adapter.
Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.4G |was $1,596.95|$1,156.95
SAVE $440 at B&H. Amazing for portraits this lens is equipped with a fast f/1.4 aperture which is perfect for low-lit portraiture
Nikon AF-S 28mm f/1.4E|was $1,996.95|now $1,396.95
SAVE $600 at B&H. This stunning 28mm is perfect to use for landscapes to street photography and everything in between.
Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E|was $9,496.95|now $6,646.95
SAVE $2,850 at B&H. This superb lens covers a great range and is aimed at the sports photographer. with its 120-300mm focal range, you can be sure to capture all the detail.
Nikon AF-S 600mm f/4E FL|was $12,296.95|now $8,696.95
SAVE $3,600 at B&H. While this is out of the price bracket for most of us, I've added this 600mm in because of the MASSIVE $3,600 saving - and if you're in the market for one of these, it's as good as it gets!
Nikon AF-S 800mm f/5.6E FL|was $16,296.95|now $11,496.95
SAVE $4,800 at B&H. Again if you're in the market for an 800mm lens for wildlife or safari saving $4,800 is nothing to be sniffed at! But this lens is for a very select market.