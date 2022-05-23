Is it a bird, is it a plane? No it's Insta360's new camera!

Insta360, the company renowned for producing cameras that deliver high quality 360 degree video, has launched a teaser video for a product it is revealing tomorrow - 24 May 2022. The teaser video is just 19 seconds in length showcasing the capabilities of its next product – but after watching it we don't yet know if it will be a new camera or a drone!

After watching the video (above), with its Elevate your Creativity tagline, it is quite clear that this new product will be based around the best drones or FPVs on the market. But let's think logically for the moment, Insta360 make cameras, very good ones too, so it would make sense if this was a new camera teased designed toward the FPV drone market to compete with GoPro's attempt on trying to capture the market with its stripped down GoPro Hero 10, the GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones .

This would be a sensible explanation for the FPV-style teaser video, If you could place the new product on top of your FPV drone and apply some Insta360 magic, like they do with hiding selfie sticks in the companies other cameras, then the new product would look like it is launching and landing in the hand of the user, and in my eyes it would end up looking something like the video released.

However, if Insta360 were to launch a totally new product and bring out a drone, it would have to be something truly phenomenal to compete with drone giant DJI, and while I can see 360 degree FPV taking off, excuse the pun, I can't see it being a DJI FPV drone killer.... But, I could be wrong!

What we do know is that the teaser video was uploaded to YouTube in 4K and within the video's timeline we can see features such as slow-motion and hyperlapse, as well as a possible loop feature to open up new creative movements never seen before within the drone/FPV space. This may all be guesswork and interpolation for the moment, but we will know exactly what this new product will be from Insta360 on 24 May.

