GoPro launches USA-only drone camera: the GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones

GoPro has announced the GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones, in a move showing that the manufacturer now fully supports the FPV (first person view) drone market – but it is only available in the USA.

As the name suggests, the GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones is a barebones package of the market-leading GoPro Hero 10 Black. Stripped down to just 54g, it's the perfect weight to attach to the best FPV drones.

The camera is currently selling for $499.99, or if you want to save $150 you can subscribe to the GoPro Subscription that offers many benefits including unlimited cloud storage, camera replacement and more.

To find out more about how this new camera can take your drone flying and aerial cinematics to the next level, take a look at the video below.

The GoPro Hero 10 Bones features the same 5.3K 60p video recording and Emmy award-winning HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization that produces some of the best action cameras on the market.

When thinking purely about FPV drone usage, though, the manufacturer has stripped away any the extraneous weight. It started by removing the battery, reducing the overall weight and physical size of the device to a mere 54g and just 29mm in width and 68mm in height.

However, all the features that made the Hero 10 Black so popular remain. It is equipped with the 1/2.3" sensor along with amazing recording formats, such as 5.3K wide at 24, 50 and 60p, with slow-motion at 4K 120p or an impressive 240p at 2.7K wide resolution – and let's not forget 19.6MP photos from its 5K 4:3 video.

You will also notice that the front and rear screens aren't present, though obviously you're not going to need them for viewing when your drone is miles up in the sky! Though it does mean that you wont be able to view your footage right away, instead going for the more old-school option of removing the memory card and looking at it on your computer.

Nevertheless, it's great to see GoPro offering a ready to fly out the box solution for FPV than pilots having to manually strip down GoPros before flying.

Read more:

Best GoPro camera

Best GoPro accessories

Best FPV drones

Best GoPro alternatives



