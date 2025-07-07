A new 360-degree action camera is coming out today, with built-in image stabilization and back-to-back 48-megapixel sensors. It must finally be the long-awaited GoPro Max 2, the camera that the famous brand is expected to use to re-establish itself in this massive growth market?

Nope. Instead it’s Akaso, a brand known for its budget action cameras, bringing out its first 360-degree camera. It nonetheless manages to match the key specs of GoPro’s existing Max camera, while looking a little more like it’s key rival back in the day – the Insta360 X3.

The Akaso 360 camera uses a back-to-back design which we have found makes for better 360-degree cameras as the images are stitched more successfully. (Image credit: Akaso)

In other words, we’re looking at a camera with back-to-back 1/2-inch image sensors, capable of producing a 72-megapixel 360-degree image or 5.7K 30fps 360-degree video, which has been the accepted standard since the original GoPro Max launched in late 2019. (Now the Insta360 X4, and more recently X5, have established ‘8K’ as a higher standard, but, of course, it also comes as a higher price as my best 360-degree cameras guide will reveal).

The camera also has the other key features associated with consumer 360 cameras; digital image stabilization, AI subject tracking, horizon levelling, and an “invisible selfie stick” effect. Operation is principally via a touchscreen which seems at a quick glance to owe something to the 2.29-inch portrait-format design of the market-leading devices from Insta360, including their 5.7K camera the ‘X3’.

Most interesting, though, as you might expect for a budget brand, is probably the price. This camera launches at $199.99 / £199.99, comfortably below the established alternatives (there are also a few other bundles with microSD cards on Amazon, all very financially efficient).

Using the invisible selfie stick feature for vlogging. (Image credit: Akaso)

Launched July 7, this new camera comes at an interesting time for the 360-degree market. Many are holding their breath waiting for DJI to release a 360-degree camera, while GoPro has been teasing the idea of a new 8K camera for at least a year now, while Insta360 seems to have been cruising ahead. There is also already one relatively inexpensive camera on the market – the KanDao QooCam 3 – but now Akaso has claimed the best budget offering, at least on price and spec grounds – we will be posting our review in a few weeks.

The company makes clear that customers can include content creators, the tech-curious, outdoor enthusiasts, and daily/travel vloggers. All, they say, will be able enjoy the "Shoot first, frame later" approach.

