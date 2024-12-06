Insta360 announces first round of $100K Moments award winners

The first round of Insta360’s #100KMoments competition has revealed the initial standout winners, showcasing the power of creative storytelling through immersive video. The global challenge, which will award a total of $100,000 (approximately £78,500 / AU$156,000) to creators, celebrates the artistry and ingenuity of those who use the best 360 cameras from Insta360 to push visual boundaries and capture extraordinary moments.

One winner, Christian Philpot – a speedfly pilot from the UK now based in British Columbia, Canada – captured a breathtaking flight through the French Alps. His winning video features icy glaciers and a cascading waterfall, all filmed using an Insta360 One X2 on a helmet mount. “The beauty of that day felt like something out of a dream,” said Philpot, who combines his passion for adventure with a fine arts background.



You can learn more about the Insta360 $100K Moments in the intro video below:

Win Your Share of $100K - Insta360 #100KMoments is Here

ABOVE: Watch the $100K Moments video

Indonesian videographer, Henry Santoso, transformed his backyard into a cinematic playground with a miniature DHL truck as the star. Using an Insta360 Go 3, Santoso’s video demonstrated technical creativity and humor, earning him a winning spot. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “Do what you love and enjoy the process. Consistency is key.”



Fellow winner Luke Levasseur, a naval architect from Rhode Island, took viewers on a sun-soaked surf adventure in Costa Rica. Capturing vibrant scenes of waves and camaraderie with an Insta360 Ace Pro, Levasseur shared, “This video represents a time in my life when I decided to focus on the present.”



Also among the winners is professional windsurfer Sam Esteve, whose entry showcases a unique snowboarding session in the High Pyrénées. Using a One X2 and the invisible selfie stick, Esteve documented surreal, sand-tinted slopes created by a rare weather phenomenon. “Dream big, keep practicing, and always chase the thrill,” Esteve said.



Another daring winner, Zeeshan Parvez, captured a thrilling wingsuit flight down the 'Death Star' line in the Dolomites in Italy. Using the Insta360 X4, Parvez evaded a hawk mid-flight while showcasing breathtaking detail. “The moment was pure adrenaline and precision,” he recalled.

The #100KMoments competition continues, with submissions still open for the next round. Creators worldwide are encouraged to submit their own extraordinary moments via Insta360’s website or by posting on social media using the tag #100KMoments.



Winners can earn cash prizes and gain global recognition, and Insta360 cameras are proving to be essential tools for bringing bold visions to life.

