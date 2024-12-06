Insta360 announces first round of $100K Moments award winners

By
published

From backyard stunts to alpine thrills: Insta360 honors creative excellence in its #100KMoments awards

Insta360 $100K moments
(Image credit: Insta360)
Jump to:

The first round of Insta360’s #100KMoments competition has revealed the initial standout winners, showcasing the power of creative storytelling through immersive video. The global challenge, which will award a total of $100,000 (approximately £78,500 / AU$156,000) to creators, celebrates the artistry and ingenuity of those who use the best 360 cameras from Insta360 to push visual boundaries and capture extraordinary moments.

One winner, Christian Philpot – a speedfly pilot from the UK now based in British Columbia, Canada – captured a breathtaking flight through the French Alps. His winning video features icy glaciers and a cascading waterfall, all filmed using an Insta360 One X2 on a helmet mount. “The beauty of that day felt like something out of a dream,” said Philpot, who combines his passion for adventure with a fine arts background.

You can learn more about the Insta360 $100K Moments in the intro video below:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles